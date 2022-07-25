EA is reportedly working on a Black Panther game

What you need to know

According to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, publisher Electronic Arts is working on a Black Panther game.

The plot reportedly revolves around the death of the current Black Panther, with the player creating a character to take up the mantle.

This game is reportedly very early in development at one of Electronic Arts' yet-unnamed Seattle studio.

This studio was recently founded by former Monolith Productions VP Kevin Stephens.

A dedicated Black Panther game is in reportedly in development at Electronic Arts (EA), with players creating a new hero that'll take up the mantle of the Wakandan hero.

This news comes from Giant Bomb (opens in new tab) journalist Jeff Grubb, who shared via his Game Mess morning show that this Black Panther game is very early in development at one of EA's unnamed Seattle studios, which was founded by Kevin Stephens, former vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions at WB Games.

Per Grubb, this game will open with the death of the current Black Panther, while players will be creating a new character that is going through the trials of becoming the next Black Panther. It also continues EA's focus on investing in single-player games, alongside the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Space Remake from Respawn Entertainment and Motive Studio, respectively.

Black Panther has been featured in video games before, notably being the central playable character in Marvel's Avengers War for Wakanda expansion. If this newly reported game comes to fruition, it would be the first title completely focused on the iconic hero.

Multiple superhero games have been released in the last few years, with Marvel's Avengers and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal respectively, while Insomniac Games and PlayStation are currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine, as well as a PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.