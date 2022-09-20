Iron Man game in development at EA and Motive Studio

What you need to know

More Marvel games are on the way, with Electronic Arts and Motive Studios tackling the invincible Iron Man.

Electronic Arts shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that Motive Studio, the developer behind Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake, is now in pre-production on an Iron Man game. The team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who also worked on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said executive producer Olivier Proulx. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Due to the early state of the game, details are scarce, but the press release notes that this will be a third-person, single-player game, in line with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which was developed by Eidos Montreal back when the studio was a part of Square Enix. The developers are working for the game to provide "...the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

While it'll be a while before there's more information on this Iron Man game, Motive Studio's next title isn't too far away, with the Dead Space remake slated to launch on Jan. 27, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

There's been many superhero games announced over the last few years, and with some being among the best games available right now, we'll have have to wait and see how this Iron Man game pans out. This also comes as EA is reportedly working on a Black Panther game.