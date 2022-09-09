Amy Hennig's Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther revealed

What you need to know

During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022, Skydance New Media revealed its upcoming AAA Marvel game, which does not yet have a title.

It's a game set during World War 2, featuring Captain America and Black Panther as the duo take on HYDRA forces.

Skydance New Media is a newer studio led by former Uncharted director Amy Hennig.

No other details are known, including what platforms the game will be released on and what the release window is.

Several new games were revealed during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022, including one that's being led by Amy Hennig, the director of the first three Uncharted games.



Skydance New Media revealed a Marvel game that features Captain America and Black Panther. Eschewing the modern setting of most Marvel games, this is set during World War 2, as the two heroes fight HYDRA alongside two other yet-unrevealed characters, including one who appears to be from the Dora Milaje. You can see the reveal below, which closed out the showcase.

The tagline for the game is "Four heroes. Two Worlds. One War," implying that in addition to the myriad battlefields of World War 2, we might also see strife and conflict in Wakanda.

Interestingly enough, while we've known for some time that Skydance New Media and Amy Hennig were working on a Marvel game, even after this reveal the game still does not have a name, and no other details were revealed such as potential platforms or a release window. Skydance New Media and Amy Hennig are also working on a Star Wars game, though few details are known right now.

This wasn't the only Marvel gaming news to be featuring in the showcase. 2K Games also confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns is launching on Dec. 2, 2022, after being delayed from its October 2022 slot.