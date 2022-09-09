Marvel's Midnight Suns releases this December after multiple delays

What you need to know

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG developed by Firaxis Games, the studio behind XCOM.

After suffering a couple of delays, Marvel revealed that it will be releasing this year on Dec. 2, 2022.

Only the current-gen versions will launch this year as the Xbox One and PS4 versions have been indefinitely delayed.

During the Disney and Marvel Game showcase taking place at D23 Expo, the companies revealed that Marvel's Midnight Suns will release on Dec. 2, 2022. Players can preorder it today for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The last-gen editions on Xbox One and PS4 are still delayed with no known release date.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical turn-based game allowing players to customize their own character dubbed The Hunter, which Firaxis created in collaboration with Marvel. They'll then team up with several other iconic heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, Nico Minoru, and Magik, all of whom are playable.

The story focuses on The Hunter who must join forces with our heroes to take down Lilith, the Mother of Demons, who has joined forces with Hydra in an effort to take over the world.

Firaxis had initially planned to release Marvel's Midnight Suns in March 2022 before it was delayed into October. It was then delayed even further in August, and now we know it will be releasing this holiday for current-gen systems. Unfortunately, its Xbox One and PS4 last-gen versions still do not have a release date.

Those who preorder will receive the Doctor Strange Defenders skin.

Elsewhere in the showcase, Marvel revealed that Niantic is working on an augmented reality game for mobile titled Marvel World of Heroes, which lets players create their own superhero persona and fight crime and galactic evil.