Marvel's Midnight Suns delayed again, current-generation versions coming before April 2023

What you need to know

Marvel's Midnight Suns is an upcoming strategy superhero game from Firaxis Games and 2K Games.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is being delayed again, with the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 versions set to arrive sometime before April 2023.

The last-generation versions of the game are being delayed even further, and do not currently have a release window.

The wait Marvel's Midnight Suns just got a little longer, though it's currently unclear exactly when this superhero take on turn-based strategy will now be arriving.

As part of parent company Take-Two Interactive's financial results (opens in new tab) for the Q1 2023 period, 2K Games confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns will now be launching at some point before March 31, 2023. On the conference call accompanying the earnings release, Take-Two Interactive confirmed this delay period is specifically for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5 versions of Marvel's Midnight Suns.

The last-generation versions on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch were also delayed, but these versions do not have a new release window. The game was previously delayed from March to October 2022, in order to allow the developers to have more time for polishing the experience.

Developed by the same team behind the XCOM franchise, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a turn-based game that tasks players with building a team to stop Lilith, queen of demons. Additionally, players can create their own custom hero known as The Hunter, who is the one bringing the heroes together.

Take-Two Interactive also shared updates on other game franchises in its portfolio, with Grand Theft Auto 5 selling almost five million copies in its last quarter, reaching nearly 170 million copies sold. Work is continuing on the next entry in the series, which will likely be titled Grand Theft Auto 6. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached over 45 million copies sold.