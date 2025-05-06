Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer is up now with a surprise drop
Get another look at the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 in the game's second trailer.
Just days ago, Rockstar Games relieved the blood pressure of roughly half the world's game developers, while raising the other half with the news that Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to May 26, 2026.
Rockstar Games let loose again on Tuesday, suddenly dropping the second official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which you can check out below.
Grand Theft Auto 6 follows two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who are making a name for themselves in Vice City, highlight the state of Leonida, which are of course thinly-veiled representations of Miami and Florida in the U.S.
According to the trailer description, Jason and Lucia find themselves in trouble when a supposed "easy score" goes wrong, setting the stage for disaster as they try to survive.
While it was originally slated to launch later in Fall 2025, Rockstar Games made the decision to push the next entry in its juggernaut open world series to 2026, a decision reportedly made in order to ensure the development team avoids serious crunch.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with no Windows PC version coming just yet.
Traditionally, Rockstar Games is one of the few major developers that aggressively targets console launches first, bringing its games to console platforms before later having a PC port, which is what happened with 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 and 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2.
