The Old Country tells a story of how organized crime came together.

The next crime-laden adventure in the Mafia series is on the way, with publisher 2K Games and developer Hangar 13 confirming that Mafia: The Old Country is launching on Aug. 8, 2025, a date that previously leaked.

Alongside this news, the team shared a new look at the game. As the name suggests, it's set on the island of Sicily, and is focused on the origins of organized crime. You can check out the new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country below:

Mafia: The Old Country - “Whatever it Takes” Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Preorders for the game are live, with the somewhat surprising reveal that Mafia: The Old Country will not be a full-priced game, and is instead launching at $50 USD.

According to 2K Games, The Old Country has been designed as a more "linear" game than its predecessors, which seems to be the basis for the pricing decision.

“We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” said 2K President David Ismailer. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”

Lower-priced games are thriving in 2025

Mafia: The Old Country isn't launching at $70 or $80. (Image credit: 2K Games)

2025 has been a mixed bag for game prices so far. First came the news that Nintendo was launching Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2 at $80 in the U.S. Shortly after, Microsoft confirmed that some of its first-party Xbox titles will reach $80 starting later in the year.

At the same time, several standout games this year have launched $50 or lower, including Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction.

Personally, I appreciate 2K Games' willingness to price Mafia: The Old Country at a lower price, especially since it's being described as a somewhat smaller game than the preceding titles.