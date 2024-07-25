What if WW2 had badass dieselpunk mechs? This upcoming PC and console game answers the call.

What you need to know

Grit and Valor — 1949 is an upcoming real-time tactics roguelite from Milky Tea Studios.

Set in an alternative WW2 timeline, the Allies and Axis Powers both have access to dieselpunk mecha tech, giving the game tactical dioramas a sci-fi edge.

The game now has a demo up on Steam, and is heading to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Dieselpunk is something of an under-served genre in general, I feel, and it seems Milky Tea Studios agrees. Milky Tea is also the best tea, for the record.

In any case, say hi to Grit and Valor — 1949, an upcoming roguelite real-time tactics game heading to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2025. Although it has a Steam demo you can check out right now over here.

Set in an alternative vision of World War 2, the Allies and the Axis Powers have access to hulking sci-fi dieselpunk mechas and other machines, giving the game a unique sci-fi slant.

Grit and Valor is a grid-based tactics game at its core, similar to titles like Into the Breach or Final Fantasy Tactics. It isn't turn-based, though, with moves playing out in real time in mini-RTS fervor.

The game's key features include:

Alternate History Dieselpunk Setting - The Axis have seized control of Europe using giant mechanized warriors to turn the tide of the war.

Four Distinct Regions - Grit and Valor is set across four distinct regions, each with unique gameplay mechanics, challenges and a variety of randomly generated battlefields to overcome.

Evolved-Real Time Tactics Gameplay - Each new region and battlefield you enter presents a new challenge with unique combinations of enemy waves and terrain.

Build The Ultimate Mech Squad - You have the freedom to customize and configure your squad of Mechs and Pilots to adapt your tactics for each new mission.

Roguelite Replayability - No two playthroughs in Grit and Valor - 1949 are the same, ensuring every battlefield is as deadly and unpredictable as the last.

The game is gunning for a 2025 launch window with the Steam demo now out, complete with Steam Deck verification in tow. Grit and Valor — 1949 looks like it will be an excellent pick for Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as handheld devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

