What if WW2 had badass dieselpunk mechs? This upcoming PC and console game answers the call.
Grit and Valor — 1949 is a dieselpunk real-time tactics roguelike gunning for your wallet in the near future.
What you need to know
- Grit and Valor — 1949 is an upcoming real-time tactics roguelite from Milky Tea Studios.
- Set in an alternative WW2 timeline, the Allies and Axis Powers both have access to dieselpunk mecha tech, giving the game tactical dioramas a sci-fi edge.
- The game now has a demo up on Steam, and is heading to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.
Dieselpunk is something of an under-served genre in general, I feel, and it seems Milky Tea Studios agrees. Milky Tea is also the best tea, for the record.
In any case, say hi to Grit and Valor — 1949, an upcoming roguelite real-time tactics game heading to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2025. Although it has a Steam demo you can check out right now over here.
Set in an alternative vision of World War 2, the Allies and the Axis Powers have access to hulking sci-fi dieselpunk mechas and other machines, giving the game a unique sci-fi slant.
Grit and Valor is a grid-based tactics game at its core, similar to titles like Into the Breach or Final Fantasy Tactics. It isn't turn-based, though, with moves playing out in real time in mini-RTS fervor.
The game's key features include:
- "Alternate History Dieselpunk Setting - The Axis have seized control of Europe using giant mechanized warriors to turn the tide of the war.
- Four Distinct Regions - Grit and Valor is set across four distinct regions, each with unique gameplay mechanics, challenges and a variety of randomly generated battlefields to overcome.
- Evolved-Real Time Tactics Gameplay - Each new region and battlefield you enter presents a new challenge with unique combinations of enemy waves and terrain.
- Build The Ultimate Mech Squad - You have the freedom to customize and configure your squad of Mechs and Pilots to adapt your tactics for each new mission.
- Roguelite Replayability - No two playthroughs in Grit and Valor - 1949 are the same, ensuring every battlefield is as deadly and unpredictable as the last."
The game is gunning for a 2025 launch window with the Steam demo now out, complete with Steam Deck verification in tow. Grit and Valor — 1949 looks like it will be an excellent pick for Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as handheld devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.
Grit and Valor — 1949
Grit and Valor is an upcoming roguelite realtime tactics game set in an alternative sci-fi "dieselpunk" vision of WW2. Pilot and upgrade huge mechs and save Europe from the Axis Powers, coming in 2025.
See at: Steam
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jez Corden is a Managing Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter @JezCorden and listen to his XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!