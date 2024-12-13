CD Projekt RED returns with The Witcher 4 during the Game Awards 2024, and I couldn't be more excited

We’ve got a new look at our next adventure on the Continent.

During the Game Awards 2024, CD Projekt RED made an appearance to show off the next Witcher game. Set some time after the events of 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this new game is titled The Witcher 4, and it features Ciri, Geralt's adopted daugher and the primary protagonist of the overall saga.

In the teaser video, which is rendered in Unreal Engine 5 on an unspecified GPU, we see Ciri intervene as a young woman is sacrificed to a monster.

The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher remains CD Projekt’s bread and butter

While much of CD Projekt RED’s attention has naturally been focused on Cyberpunk 2077 over the past four years, the world of monsters and silver swords remains incredibly important for the company, and is the main feature in the storied developer’s upcoming plans.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossed 50 million copies sold back in May 2023, while total sales for the trilogy of games crossed 75 million copies sold. Back in 2022, CD Projekt RED confirmed that a new Witcher game, codenamed Polaris, was being built in Unreal Engine 5. This new title is also meant to kickstart a new trilogy of Witcher games.