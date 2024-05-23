Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II revealed at the Skulls 2024 event for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

A new game based on the Warhammer 40,000 franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, was announced at Games Workshop's Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2024 event.

This game is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, a turn-based strategy game where the player controls the Tech-Priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus faction as they fight to destroy their most hated enemies, the Necrons.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II will build upon the turn-based gameplay of its predecessor and allow players to not only play as the Adeptus Mechanicus but as the Necrons too.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II is scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

During Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2024 (an annual event where Games Workshops announces new videogames based on its Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 franchises), a new game developed by Bulwark Games and published by Kasedo Games was announced at the event called Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II is a sequel to a critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game of the same name released in 2018 and will be coming out sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II follows the Adeptus Mechanicus, a faction of technology-worshipping acolytes, colonizing a world in the name of their deity known as the Omnissiah. However, their presence wakes a horde of immortal skeletal killing machines called the Necrons, led by the cunning Vargard Nefeshah.

In this game, players will be able to play as either the Adeptus Mechanicus or the Necrons as they fight for control of the planet across multiple campaigns. The gameplay structure will task players to manage their army's garrisons as they gain territory on the planet and assemble strike teams consisting of hardened warriors to take on missions. During missions, players will encounter narrative events where they have to make difficult choices that will determine the fate of the planet, for better or worse.

In addition, players will need to take advantage of new environmental mechanics to gain the upper hand on their foes, depending on who they play as. For example, Tech-Priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus can take cover behind terrain to avoid enemy fire, and Necrons can use their overwhelming firepower to destroy terrain.

Who shall triumph in this brutal war between flesh and metal?

As a fan of Warhammer 40,000 games, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II has me intrigued as we don't often see games about the Adeptus Mechanicus faction as they usually focus on the Adeptus Astartes (or more Space Marines as they're more well-known as).

Not to mention, I happen to enjoy Warhammer 40,000 games that take a turn-based strategic approach like Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. I admittedly never played the original Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus when it first came out. However, with the announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, I may give the first title a go to see what I missed out on and get myself excited for the sequel.

Will Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II live up to the expectations of fans who liked the original game and become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games based on Warhammer 40,000? Stay tuned to find out when Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II will eventually be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows, Steam, and Epic Games Store.