What new over-the-top and world-shattering adventures await Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4?

Ever since the Borderlands series made its debut in 2009, this critically acclaimed looter-shooter franchise has blazed a trail of cathartic destruction in the gaming industry for over 16 years and brought millions of fans along for the ride.

With several games, spin-offs, and even a movie under its belt, Borderlands is now looking to take next-gen gaming by storm with its newest installment – Borderlands 4. Like previous games, Borderlands 4 will have players assume the role of Vault Hunters traversing the galaxy to loot the legendary Vaults while blowing up monsters, raiders, and any other bad guys dumb enough to get in your way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Borderlands 4.

2K released a gameplay trailer for Borderlands 4, which confirmed its release date will be September 23, 2025. Additionally, the game will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Borderlands 4 – What is it?

The evil Timekeeper stands in your way of obtaining eternal fame, fortune, and freedom. (Image credit: 2K)

Borderlands 4 is a first-person looter-shooter developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. In this game, you assume the role of Vault Hunters, a group of hardened soldiers of fortune searching the galaxy to plunder legendary Vaults for their ancient alien artifacts.

On your journey to the Vaults, you crash-land on a planet called Kairos, which is currently ruled by an evil dictator known as The Timekeeper. Trapped on Kairos with no way out, the only course left is to start a resistance movement to take down The Timekeeper and free the planet so you can continue your journey to find the Vaults.

Borderlands 4 – Multiplayer and cross-play

The bloodthirsty Psychos make their return with news of dealing death in Borderlands 4. (Image credit: 2K)

Borderlands 4 can be played solo or with fellow Vault Hunters in 4-player parties in both online and offline couch co-op modes.

What’s even better is that Gearbox Software’s president, Randy Pitchford, has confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that Borderlands 4 will feature cross-play support between Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. This will allow players on these systems can play co-op together online.

However, there’s been no word so far if cross-play support will apply for the Nintendo Switch 2 port of Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 – Gameplay

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

Borderlands 4’s gameplay will task players with exploring the vast, alien world of Kairos for powerful guns to grab so they can shoot down The Timekeeper’s armies as well other baddies like raiders, monsters, etc.

As per Borderlands tradition, this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title will allow you to play as one of four Vault Hunters, each with their unique combat styles and abilities:

The Brute – A cyborg berserker who charges into the fray wielding a pair of battleaxes.

– A cyborg berserker who charges into the fray wielding a pair of battleaxes. The Siren – a woman gifted with an otherworldly power that lets her warp reality to her will.

– a woman gifted with an otherworldly power that lets her warp reality to her will. The Mechanic – a technician who supports allies with their gadgets and attacks enemies by activating a heavily-armed exosuit.

– a technician who supports allies with their gadgets and attacks enemies by activating a heavily-armed exosuit. The Assassin – a fast, agile melee-fighter who run and jumps circles around enemies to chop them to pieces with their energy blades.

Meet the next generation of Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4. (Image credit: 2K)

Each Vault Hunter class also features skill trees that augment or alter certain aspects of their abilities so they can be customized to a player’s preferred play style, whether it's frontal assault, long-range, or supporting allies.

Your character’s abilities can be enhanced even further with the over-the-top guns you can collect in this game, and there are billions of them to find. These guns often feature passive or active abilities that cause widespread destruction on top of their already devastating firepower.

Borderlands 4 will also feature a higher emphasis on mobility than previous games, as gameplay trailers have shown players wield all kinds of insane movement abilities and tools in battle. These include grappling hooks, dashing and sliding across the battlefield, leaping huge distances and even floating in midair.

You will need all these tools, guns, and powers at your disposal as Borderlands 4 will pit you up against some of the toughest, meanest, and deadliest bosses in the franchise to date.