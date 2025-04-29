While many games get delayed, Borderlands 4 doesn't seem to be one of them, with Gearbox Software sharing via X (Twitter) on Tuesday that its looter-shooter is now slated to launch on Sept. 12, 2025.

This bumps the game up over two weeks from its original planned release date of September 23, which was first announced back in the February 2025 State of Play.

Players eager to learn more about this next outing in the universe of Vault Hunters and monsters won't be waiting long, as Gearbox is teaming up with PlayStation to show more of the game in a dedicated State of Play presentation on April 30 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will have 20 minutes of new gameplay footage, with additional details on what players can expect from the new characters, story, and of course, the myriad weapons in this new entry in Gearbox Software's long-running series.

Moving a game up isn't exactly common

Marathon is slated to launch on September 23. (Image credit: Bungie)

Games frequently get delayed, but it's not every week (or even every month) that you see a game moved up from its original release date.

It's likely a good move for Borderlands 4, as it previously shared a release date with Bungie's Marathon, a first-person extraction shooter that is both a reboot and a sequel to the original Marathon trilogy.

Meanwhile, PlayStation and Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yōtei is scheduled to launch on Oct. 2, 2025, while the specter of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still hanging over the entirety of this fall.

I'll be curious to see exactly where Grand Theft Auto falls, and if it (or any other game) is delayed out of the year and into 2026.

Borderlands 4 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.