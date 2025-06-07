"The original Mass Effect trilogy was absolutely an inspiration." The RPG experts behind WH40K: Rogue Trader are hitting it big with 'The Expanse: Osiris Reborn'
Owlcat Games considers The Expanse: Osiris Reborn to be its flagship title, even as the team continues work on the WH40K franchise.
Owlcat Games has announced a new partnership with Alcon Interactive Group to bring a narrative action RPG set in The Expanse universe to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Titled The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, the game is an original story that is expected to expand the lore of the current TV series available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn follows the story of a Pinkwater Security mercenary who becomes trapped on Eros Station during a lockdown event that has turned catostrophic. With no other options for survival, the mercenary will have to take command of the system's most advanced ship and its crew as the solar system teeters on the brink of chaos.
Owlcat Games is the developer and publisher behind critically acclaimed RPGs and narrative-driven experiences, including Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Starting as a small team of industry veterans, Owlcat Games has ballooned to 450 employees worldwide. The team has several other titles currently in development, including Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy.
In a statement announcing the new title, Yuliya Chernenko, Game Design Producer from Owlcat Games, provided a statement on the development inspiration behind Osiris Reborn.
“The original Mass Effect trilogy was absolutely an inspiration to the team. It was iconic for the Xbox 360 generation of gamers. Many of us first played it in our teenage years, and it left a lasting impression,” said Chernenko, "“We are building on that legacy and expanding what players anticipate from this experience. Our story is deeply rooted in hard science fiction — one of the core reasons The Expanse universe resonates so well with its fans. The combat reflects the standards of modern action gameplay. The narrative emphasizes political tension and moral complexity. And yes — there’s romance too.”
Players can look forward to creating their own captain in Osiris Reborn and shaping their journey as an Earther, Martian or Belter by developing their character's identity, leadership style, and ability to withstand the pressures of survival. Companion characters will feature pasts and motives, and player actions can shift squadmate loyalties.
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a third-person action RPG that utilizes a real-time strategic cover mechanic, and players are accompanied by two companions for combat while the remainder of the crew provides support off-screen.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
A release date for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn has not yet been announced, but players can wishlist the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, or on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. A collector's edition has been announced, which will include in-game skins and digital goods, while the physical edition includes an 8-inch spaceship figurine and a printed art book.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.