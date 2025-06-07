Owlcat Games has announced a new partnership with Alcon Interactive Group to bring a narrative action RPG set in The Expanse universe to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Titled The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, the game is an original story that is expected to expand the lore of the current TV series available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn follows the story of a Pinkwater Security mercenary who becomes trapped on Eros Station during a lockdown event that has turned catostrophic. With no other options for survival, the mercenary will have to take command of the system's most advanced ship and its crew as the solar system teeters on the brink of chaos.

Owlcat Games is the developer and publisher behind critically acclaimed RPGs and narrative-driven experiences, including Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Starting as a small team of industry veterans, Owlcat Games has ballooned to 450 employees worldwide. The team has several other titles currently in development, including Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will feature third-person combat. (Image credit: Alcon Interactive Group)

In a statement announcing the new title, Yuliya Chernenko, Game Design Producer from Owlcat Games, provided a statement on the development inspiration behind Osiris Reborn.

“The original Mass Effect trilogy was absolutely an inspiration to the team. It was iconic for the Xbox 360 generation of gamers. Many of us first played it in our teenage years, and it left a lasting impression,” said Chernenko, "“We are building on that legacy and expanding what players anticipate from this experience. Our story is deeply rooted in hard science fiction — one of the core reasons The Expanse universe resonates so well with its fans. The combat reflects the standards of modern action gameplay. The narrative emphasizes political tension and moral complexity. And yes — there’s romance too.”

Players can look forward to creating their own captain in Osiris Reborn and shaping their journey as an Earther, Martian or Belter by developing their character's identity, leadership style, and ability to withstand the pressures of survival. Companion characters will feature pasts and motives, and player actions can shift squadmate loyalties.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a third-person action RPG that utilizes a real-time strategic cover mechanic, and players are accompanied by two companions for combat while the remainder of the crew provides support off-screen.

A release date for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn has not yet been announced, but players can wishlist the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, or on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. A collector's edition has been announced, which will include in-game skins and digital goods, while the physical edition includes an 8-inch spaceship figurine and a printed art book.