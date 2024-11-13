World of Warcraft confirms a feature players have been asking 20 YEARS for, while revealing the next major goblin-themed content patch
Blizzard has announced new Goblin-centric Xones, Delves, Dungeons, and Raids, and confirmed that Player Housing will finally come to World of Warcraft in the Midnight Expansion.
- Blizzard Entertainment has revealed several upcoming updates for World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: Classic.
- For the retail version of World of Warcraft, Blizzard has revealed a Goblin-themed patch for The War Within expansion that will have players explore the Goblin city of Undermine to take on new dungeons, Delves, and a Raid featuring the infamous Gallywix as a Raid boss, which will drop during the 1st quarter of 2025.
- Blizzard has also announced player housing, a feature fans have requested for nearly 20 years, will at long last be added to World of Warcraft when the Midnight expansion launches during the Summer of 2025.
- For World of Warcraft: Classic, Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria will be added and that Hardcore servers will progress the content updates simultaneously as the regular servers.
- Blizzard has also revealed the 2025 Roadmap for World of Warcraft and the various content updates it will receive in the upcoming months.
World of Warcraft, Blizzard Entertainment's beloved MMORPG that took the genre and the gaming world at large by storm in 2004, will soon reach its 20th anniversary.
To celebrate the occasion, Blizzard has made several huge announcements for its iconic MMORPG during the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, including a massive Goblin-themed patch update for The War Within, World of Warcraft: Classic receiving the Mists of Pandaria expansion, and a gameplay feature coming in the Midnight expansion that fans have been requesting for nearly two decades - Player Housing.
Here's everything you need to know about all these exciting content updates coming to World of Warcraft.
World of Warcraft: The War Within - Undermine(d) Patch
The first big announcement for World of Warcraft is that World of Warcraft: The War Within will be receiving a Goblin-themed content patch update titled 'Undermine(d)' sometime later during the 1st quarter of 2025. In this patch, players on their quest to stop the evil Xal'atath from harming Azeroth's Worldsoul will be pulled into a madcap adventure in Undermine, the capital city of the Goblin race.
In this new zone, players will be dragged into a turf war between various Goblin Cartels vying for control of the city and contending with the return of the infamous former leader of the Goblins, Gallywix.
Gameplay-wise, the Undermine(d) patch will include the following features:
- The start of Season 2.
- Two new Delve dungeons along with thematic updates to the current Delves.
- A new ground-mount vehicle outfitted with speed-boosters to help players quickly traverse the new Undermine zone.
- A new dungeon that will be included in the Season 2 Mythic+ Pool alongside the four remaining launch dungeons three legacy dungeons.
- A new 8-boss Raid dungeon where players will square off against Gallywix and his army of minions.
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Player Housing
However, this news doesn't compare to the teaser trailer Blizzard showed at the end of the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, which confirms that player housing will finally be coming to the World of Warcraft in its upcoming Midnight expansion.
Player housing is a gameplay feature that allows players to buy their own in-game house and outfit it with lavish furniture and trophies they have acquired on their adventures. Fans have requested player housing for World of Warcraft for nearly 20 years since its early Vanilla days, especially since other competing MMORPGs like Final Fantasy 14 have player housing.
Soon, players will, at last, have a proper place for their character to call home when player housing gets added along with the many other gameplay features coming in the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion in the Summer of 2025.
World of Warcraft Roadmap
Goblin Raids, Season 2, and player housing aren't the only things to be excited about, as there are tons of thrilling content coming to World of Warcraft over the next year, as shown in World of Warcraft's recently revealed 2025 content roadmap.
These new upcoming content updates to look forward to include:
- New story quests.
- A zone to explore called Siren's Isle.
- The return of the Plunderstorm event.
- Turbulent Timeways.
- The Winter Veil event with new quests.
- Content and system changes.
- System and UI updates for the Warbands feature.
- Horrific Visions Revisited.
- The Nightfall questline.
- Season 3.
- The grand reveal of the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion.
- and much more.
World of Warcraft: Classic - Mists of Pandaria Classic
The retail version of Warcraft of Warcraft isn't the only one getting tons of new content in the coming months as Blizzard has also announced World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic.
In this massive update for World of Warcraft: Classic, players will be able to revisit the Mists of Pandaria expansion as it launched back in 2012 (albeit with some gameplay changes) when it goes live on the progression servers during the Spring of 2025.
According to the newly released content roadmap for World of Warcraft: Classic, there will be several updates for Season of Discovery and World of Warcraft: Cataclysm leading up to the launch of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic. Additionally, the regular and Hardcore servers for the 20th Anniversary Edition Realms will go live on November 21, 2024, and will progress content updates simultaneously up to Burning Crusade Classic.
There's never been a better time to a part of the World of Warcraft than now.
Between these gargantuan updates for World of Warcraft, player housing finally being added to WoW, and the newly announced remasters for the classic Warcraft RTS games, Blizzard has definitely celebrated Warcraft's 30th anniversary with a bang. I know I'm particularly excited for the 'Undermine(d)' patch as not only is it going to be an insane, action-packed ride as Goblin-centric storylines tend to be in Warcraft but I'm chomping at the bit to fight Gallywix in the 8-man Raid.
For many years this greedy, money-grubbing monster villain has constantly backstabbed players, enslaved his own people, and even manipulated the fan-favorite character Sylvanas into declaring war against the Alliance to acquire a special resource called Azurite, leading to the loss of countless innocent lives during the Battle for Azeroth expansion - all so he could profit off it.
Needless to say, I can't wait to put down Gallywix for good and make him pay for his crimes when Season 2 of World of Warcraft: The War Within, the latest expansion for one of Blizzard's best PC games, launches during the Spring of 2025.
World of Warcraft: The War Within
Travel to the lands of Khaz Algar and descend into the subterranean depths of Azeroth to stop the machinations of the villainous Xal'atath and her army of Nerubians.
