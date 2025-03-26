Xbox Game Pass will give you more benefits in free-to-play games like Heroes of the Storm

More free-to-play games are getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass benefits, including Heroes of the Storm.

Cover art for Heroes of the Storm.
Heroes of the Storm is getting Game Pass integration, with benefits for players that link their accounts. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Players that subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass will soon be getting even more benefits for their subscriptions, with new bonuses coming to several popular free-to-play games.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions will offer benefits for anyone playing Heroes of the Storm, Naraka: Bladepoint, Smite 2, or The Finals starting this week.

Here's the benefits that players will get in each game if they're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass:

  • Heroes of the Storm - Access to 30 heroes from various Blizzard Entertainment games
  • Naraka Bladepoint - Unlock all heroes, exclusive Xbox headgear, and the Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu)
  • Smite 2 - High Velocity Hecate Skin, 5 gods (Ares, Anhur, Hecate, Hercules and Nemesis), the OP Title, and GG Emote
  • The Finals - Stryker Grid Set, featuring an outfit, three weapon skins, a charm, and a 25% boost to Match XP

Naturally, players will need to link their accounts in order to gain each of these benefits.

Looking ahead, even more games will be getting benefits starting in April, including Call of Duty: Warzone and Enlisted.

The timing for Call of Duty is particularly great, as Warzone is about to reintroduce Verdansk, the iconic map that first kicked off the original iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone back in 2020.

It's worth noting that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass already included benefits for multiple free-to-play games, including Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 and several titles from Riot Games such as League of Legends and Valorant.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes PC Game Pass and all its benefits. Both tiers include day one access to first-party Xbox games, while only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features Xbox Cloud Gaming, including for some titles players already own like Assassin's Creed Shadows.

