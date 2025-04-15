The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered leaks with screenshots

Rumors and whispers have percolated for months surrounding a remastered version of Bethesda Game Studios' iconic role-playing game The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and newly leaked screenshots and logos mean official news is all but certain.

The leak occurred on Virtuos' website on Tuesday, briefly allowing various screenshots and logos to be accessed by anyone. While this access was quickly removed, the internet is forever, and various mirrors quickly popped up.

So, technically, take it with a pinch of salt, but this sure seems pretty darn real and would have to be one amazingly elaborate hoax.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion has seemingly been remastered for modern platforms. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Virtuos)

Work on the remaster has evidently been primarily led by Virtuos, a team known for support work. Virtuos is also heavily involved in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Delta, which is slated to launch in August.

The first hints that this remaster was real came via the Microsoft vs. FTC hearings, with a roadmap for Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media that included remasters of Oblivion and Fallout 3.

Reporter Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb fame recently mentioned that Xbox and Bethesda plan to "shadow drop" this game, revealing it as soon as next week and quickly launching it after its officially announced. We'll have to wait and see if that pans out.

If it does, this will contribute to an increasingly-impressive Xbox first-party slate that's already seen the arrival of Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight earlier this year.

Looking ahead, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages is just around the corner in May, while Activision's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is launching in July. Rounding out the pack, Obsidian Entertainment is pulling a double-feature, with The Outer Worlds 2 slated for launch at some point later in 2025.

Based on logos seen in the various leaked images, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, as well as being available in Xbox Game Pass.