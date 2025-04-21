Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda Game Studios appear to be teasing an announcement for the long-rumored remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

Several Bethesda accounts on Bluesky shared the same image, with a close-up of a warrior's eye and the roman numeral "IV," with an announcement set for 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on April 22, 2025. The announcement will be streamed on Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels.

The remaster's existence has been rumored for a while, with speculation abounding ever since it was first seen on a list of ZeniMax Media projects that leaked during the Microsoft vs. FTC court hearing. Reports indicate that the game could launch immediately via a "shadow drop," but this remains unconfirmed.

More recently, screenshots and logos from the game leaked via the website of Virtuos, a support studio that's understood to be leading the development efforts for this remaster.

Leaked logos indicate that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered will be launching across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party title, it'll naturally also be available immediately through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion first released back in March 2006 across Xbox 360 and PC, with a PlayStation 3 port coming a year later. The game received critical praise and commerical success, selling over 3 million copies by 2007.

Oblivion Remastered is helping to further pack out an already-impressive first half of 2025 for the Xbox first-party teams. Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed launched back in February, while Compulsion Games recently launched South of Midnight earlier in April. In May, id Software is set to unleash DOOM: The Dark Ages.

