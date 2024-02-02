Persona 3 Reload receives the biggest launch of concurrent Steam players in the franchise's history

What you need to know

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of one of Atlus' beloved JRPGs, Persona 3 has recently been released on home consoles and PC via Windows Store and Steam.

Over twenty-four hours after Persona 3 Reload launched, it broke the Persona series' record for the highest number of concurrent players playing it on Steam, peaking at 42,112.

The previous record was held by Persona 5 Royal, which held an all-time peak record of 35,474 players on Steam sixteen months ago.

Persona 3 Reload has reached over 42,000 concurrent players on Steam, resulting in the biggest Steam launch for a Persona game in the franchise's history. (Image credit: Valve)

Persona 3 Reload breaks franchise records

It's clear that many people have been eager to play this game, and after reviewing the Xbox Series X version of Persona 3 Reload, I completely understand why. It's an incredible remake that has improved the original game in almost every way, from its next-gen graphics to revamped gameplay, quality-of-life improvements, and polished story.

While some content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable is sadly not included in the remake, that doesn't stop Persona 3 Reload from being one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024 (thus far).

If you're a Persona or JRPG fan who hasn't checked out Persona 3 Reload yet, I highly recommend doing so to see why many people on Steam are playing this smash hit. If you are playing it and it is your first time experiencing Persona games, check out our Persona 3 Reload Tips and Tricks guide to avoid making rookie mistakes.

Persona 3 Reload is now available for purchase after releasing on February 2, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Microsoft Store & Steam.