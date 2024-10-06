"It was best-in-class. That's what Halo was...that's what Halo needs to be again." 343 Industries rebrands, confirms franchise is moving to Unreal Engine 5.

What you need to know

During the Halo World Championship 2024, Xbox Game Studios' Halo developer 343 Industries shared a big studio update.

Studio head Pierre Hintze shared that the team is officially moving to Unreal Engine 5, with an internal tech demo called Project Foundry exploring what Halo looks and feels like in the new engine.

343 Industries is also rebranding to Halo Studios, with the team ramping up hiring for multiple projects.

There's a big shift coming for Master Chief and company.

During the Halo World Championship 2024, 343 Industries studio head Pierre Hintze shared some big news for the team, revealing that 343 Industries is rebranding. The team is now being referred to as Halo Studios, with company ramping up hiring for multiple Halo projects.

Additionally, the Halo franchise is officially moving to Unreal Engine 5, confirming a change first reported over a year ago. You can take a look at the studio's update video below, which shows off Project Foundry, an internal tech demo designed to test bringing Halo to Unreal Engine 5:

"The original Halo franchise was a graphics showcase. It was best-in-class. That's what Halo was when it first was released, and that's what Halo needs to be again," explains lead artist Daniel Henley.

As part of this work, the team at now-Halo Studios is looking to hire across multiple disciplines for multiple Halo games. Work is still early in many respects, and the studio's most recent game, Halo Infinite, will still getting updates and new Operations for the foreseeable future.

“You asked why we consider this as a new chapter,” says Hintze, speaking an interview with Xbox Wire. “We want a singular focus. Everyone is in this place is here to make the best possible Halo games.”

Also speaking to Xbox Wire, art director Chris Matthews notes that portions of the Slipspace engine were decades old. As a result, there are aspects of Unreal Engine 5 that are easily accessible that would've been extremely difficult to recreate using Slipspace.

“Halo is such an incredible franchise and it’s awesome to see Halo Studios already pushing the boundaries of Unreal Engine 5,” said Bill Clifford, vice president and general manager of Unreal Engine at Epic Games. “We’re honored to support the Halo team in realizing their creative visions through Unreal Engine. Project Foundry’s work demonstrates how they can bring Halo to life with beautifully detailed, uncompromised worlds.”

