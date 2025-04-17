Cronos: The New Dawn is slated to launch later this year.

Bloober Team's next game is on the way, and the team shared a gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn on Wednesday, revealing more of just what players can expect from this new science-fiction horror title.

First revealed back during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview, Cronos: The New Dawn is a third-person game that seems to take strong cues from previous entries in the genre such as The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space.

Described as "Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology," Cronos: The New Dawn alternates between the past and future as time warps ravage the world. You can take a look at the new gameplay trailer below:

Cronos: The New Dawn - Gameplay Trailer - Don't Let Them Merge - YouTube Watch On

Notably, the game seems to be pushing "Don't let them merge" as a quasi-tagline, with the creatures players face getting stronger if they're able to absorb into each other.

According to the game's Xbox store page, these creatures' bodies have to burned in order to keep said merge from occuring. Many different games have required or encouraged burning enemies, including the original Resident Evil, so this seems like an interesting new spin on the concept.

As a huge fan of science-fiction survival horror, this is definitely a game I'm keeping an eye on moving forward. With Dead Space seemingly on ice for now despite Motive Studio's impressive Dead Space remake, I'll take any developer wanting to explore that space with hopeful, open arms.

Bloober Team previously launched titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium, but the studio's work on the Silent Hill 2 remake saw it elevated, with the game receiving critical praise and selling over 2 million copies as of January 2025.

There's no exact release date right now, but Cronos: The New Dawn is slated to launch at some point later in 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.