Bloober Team announces brand new survival horror game with serious Dead Space vibes

What you need to know

Bloober, the team behind the Silent Hill 2 remake, have announced a new game at the Xbox Partner Preview event.

Cronos: The New Dawn mixes horror and sci-fi and launches in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S.

At today's Xbox Partner Preview event, Bloober Team announced a brand new horror title with a sci-fi twist. Cronos: The New Dawn comes to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Cronos: The New Dawn - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024 - YouTube

Bloober has been making waves recently with the Silent Hill 2 remake which has reportedly sold over a million copies in a week since launch. This new title, Cronos: The New Dawn is developed for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and will be Bloober's first new IP in survival horror. The comments originally thought we were getting another Dead Space title, which is a testament to the vibes of the trailer. The gameplay switched between two distinct time periods and involved a menacing game of chess.



Bloober are also known for The Medium which received mixed reviews, and the more critically acclaimed Layers of Fear series. Personally I was also impressed with The Blair Witch Project despite some unfortunate gameplay bugs, so I'm looking forward to seeing what Bloober Team can cook up from scratch. Xbox Wire have published a blogpost of all the games announced during the event, and tell us that the game is set in "both 1980s Communist Poland, and a futuristic wasteland following a pandemic known only as The Change."

