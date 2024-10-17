Bloober Team announces brand new survival horror game with serious Dead Space vibes
Cronos: The New Dawn arrives in 2025
What you need to know
- Bloober, the team behind the Silent Hill 2 remake, have announced a new game at the Xbox Partner Preview event.
- Cronos: The New Dawn mixes horror and sci-fi and launches in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S.
At today's Xbox Partner Preview event, Bloober Team announced a brand new horror title with a sci-fi twist. Cronos: The New Dawn comes to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.
Bloober has been making waves recently with the Silent Hill 2 remake which has reportedly sold over a million copies in a week since launch. This new title, Cronos: The New Dawn is developed for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and will be Bloober's first new IP in survival horror. The comments originally thought we were getting another Dead Space title, which is a testament to the vibes of the trailer. The gameplay switched between two distinct time periods and involved a menacing game of chess.
Bloober are also known for The Medium which received mixed reviews, and the more critically acclaimed Layers of Fear series. Personally I was also impressed with The Blair Witch Project despite some unfortunate gameplay bugs, so I'm looking forward to seeing what Bloober Team can cook up from scratch. Xbox Wire have published a blogpost of all the games announced during the event, and tell us that the game is set in "both 1980s Communist Poland, and a futuristic wasteland following a pandemic known only as The Change."
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💻Dell XPS 16 (RTX 4060) | $2,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $750!)
- 📺LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $849.99 at Amazon (Save $650!)
- 🎮Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $55!)
- 💻Dell G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070) | $1,299.99 at Dell (Save $450!)
- 🎧Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC | $274.95 at Amazon (Save $125!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $949.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 🎧Baseus Hi-Fi Bluetooth Headphones | $69.99 at Amazon (Save $80!)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.