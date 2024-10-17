Dead Space creator: "It would be cool to do a new one" as Silent Hill 2 hits one million in sales

What you need to know

Glen A. Schofield, the creator of the classic survival horror game, Dead Space, states on X that he would like to make a new installment as he celebrates the franchise's 16th anniversary.

Around the same as Glen made this statement, Blooper Team's remake of the legendary horror game Silent Hill 2 sold one million copies ten days after it launched on October 7, 2024.

The last entry in the Dead Space series was a remake of the original Dead Space released in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

On October 17, 2024, Glen A. Schofield the original creator and director of the classic survival horror game, Dead Space, took some time to thank the fans on X for their support over the years as he celebrated the franchise's 16th anniversary. He was then asked by fans if he'd be willing to make a new Dead Space game if given the chance, and he said that it "would be cool to do a new one" on X.

First, thank you so much for the kind words regarding Dead Space. Looking back, EA gave me the support & opportunity to bring it to life. It would be cool to do a new one -Thanks again!October 16, 2024

Dead Space was one of the most beloved survival horror franchises during the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 era of gaming for its refined combat, chilling sci-fi atmosphere, and horrifying scares and monsters. The series languished in limbo for a decade after the conclusion of Dead Space 3 in 2013 before being resurrected in 2023 by EA with a highly polished remake of the original Dead Space title.

Unfortunately, the series seems to have once again been put on the back burner by the series' publisher EA, with only a brief crossover event in Battlefield 2042 released in July 2024 to tide fans over. In fact, there are even rumors that EA reportedly canceled a remake of Dead Space 2 after the first remake's sales failed to meet the company's expectations.

Maybe its time that EA reevaluates its apathy Dead Space

It's sad to see EA not having faith in the Dead Space series, especially since survival horror games outside of Capcom's popular Resident Evil series are making a resurgence. Blooper Team's remake of Konami's legendary horror game, Silent Hill 2 defied expectations by selling over one million copies just over a week after the game launched on October 8, 2024, and one of the best movie-licensed games, Alien Isolation, is finally getting a sequel after a decade since the original game was released in 2014.

Silent Hill 2 has sold 1 million copies pic.twitter.com/3UTnh0UMwJOctober 16, 2024

Our own Samuel Tolbert reviewed the Dead Space Remake last year and enthusiastically declared it to be one of the best Xbox Games and best PC Games for horror game fans. It reimagined the original game with new nightmarish horrors to deal with and expertly polished its gruesome presentation and gameplay mechanics for the modern age while staying faithful to the source material.

If franchises like Silent Hill and Alien: Isolation can make a comeback then the Dead Space series deserves another shot as many fans (myself included) would love to see Dead Space 2 and 3 get remade with the same level of high-quality polish and new terrifying frights that the Dead Space Remake got.