It only took 10 years — we're finally getting a sequel to the best underrated survival-horror game

Alien: Isolation is a 2014 first-person survival-horror game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega.

The game is set after the events of the original Alien move, with players stepping into the shoes of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley.

On the 10th anniversary of the game's release, Creative Assembly creative director Alistair Hope shared the news that a sequel is now early in development.

More details are coming at a later date.

Ten long years, but Amanda Ripley looks to be returning.

A sequel to Creative Assembly and Sega's 2014 survival-horror game Alien: Isolation is now in the works, Creative Assembly creative director Alistair Hope shared on Monday. In a post discussing the original game, which is ten years old as of the time I'm writing this, Hope praised the community and its love for the game over the years.



"It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years is extraordinary," he says. "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear."

No platforms for the game have been announced, and there's no official title at this time. Even so, as a Sega-published game and the sequel to a multiplatform game, it seems reasonable to expect the sequel to Alien: Isolation to arrive across Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC.

Alien: Isolation



Amanda Ripley unwittingly follows in her mother's footsteps when she takes on a mission to the decommissioned Sevastopol Station, where the perfect organism has been unleashed. Craft tools and weapons to hold off an unstoppable Xenomorph and try to find a way out.



Buy from: CDKeys (Steam) | GreenManGaming (Steam)

Alien: Isolation is an underrated gem

While developer Creative Assembly is best known for its work on the strategy-focused Total War franchise, Alien: Isolation took the studio into the realm of first-person horror.

Alien: Isolation is a game I really enjoyed, with a tense balance crafting and exploration on a space station that faithfully recreated the look, sound, and feel of the original Alien film. The Alien's AI was genuinely stellar, using complicated systems to simulate how the creature would hunt you down, learning from encounters where you managed to get away. Even for a horror veteran, it's sure to get your heart rate up.

After ten years, I certainly wasn't expecting a sequel to ever happen, but I'm thrilled to have been proven wrong. I'm sure it'll be a bit before we learn more, but I'm excited to hopefully see the story of Amanda Ripley continue.

In the meantime, if you haven't seen it yet, I highly encourage you to watch Alien: Romulus, a movie that is also faithful to Alien and Aliens while still finding horrifying new territory for the long-running franchise.

