Silent Hill 2 remake officially revealed (as a PS5 console exclusive)

What you need to know

Konami held a Silent Hill Transmission stream to update fans on the future of the franchise.

As part of this broadcast, it was revealed that Bloober Team will be developing a remake of Silent Hill 2.

The game will launch on PC and PS5 as a 12-month console exclusive.

Today Konami held its first Silent Hill Transmission, a video showcase designed to update fans on the future of the long-dormant survival-horror series. After years of anticipation, a canceled Kojima-directed reboot, and swarms of feverish speculation, the long-rumored remake of Silent Hill 2 has officially been revealed.

Developed by Bloober Team alongside original creators and famed composer Akira Yamaoka, the remake of this certified cult classic aims to bring the beloved game to a brand new audience. As the title that kicks off the Silent Hill Transmission, Konami seems poised to position this as one pillar in its strategic comeback.

Unfortunately for Xbox players, Silent Hill 2 is releasing as a PS5 console exclusive for at least 12 months. However, players with capable gaming PCs can still enjoy the remake at launch. Hopefully, Konami delivers more details beyond the cinematic trailer in the coming months.