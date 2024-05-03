'Helldivers 2' in review bombing uproar as Sony introduces new mandatory account requirements on PC players

What you need to know

Sony has recently announced that Helldivers 2 will be getting an update where players must link their PlayStation Network accounts to their PC (Steam) accounts on May 6, and this will need to be completed by June 4.

Helldivers 2 originally was slated to require a PSN account, but Arrowhead claims they temporarily removed the requirement due to server overload.

Fans are not happy with this announcement as this change, given that it could lock out people from Helldivers 2 who hail from countries where Sony's PSN system is not available.

Today on May 3, 2024, Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios, the developers of the popular co-op shooter, Helldivers 2, brought controversy on a game that, up until now, had earned itself almost non-stop good will.

Starting on May 6, 2024, players will be required to link their Helldivers 2 Steam account to a PlayStation Network account by the end of June 4, 2024. Arrowhead and Sony say this is to improve "player safety features," although it hasn't exactly been well-received by the community thus far.

Helldivers! An important message from our partner Playstation about account linking for PC players and its significance in providing player safety features.

It's worth noting of course that Helldivers 2 originally was supposed to require PSN and Steam accounts to be linked together, but they claim it was temporarily optional due to technical difficulties. This is most likely due to the server capacity issues Helldivers 2 experienced when it first launched.

The reason why Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony are adding this requirement is because they state that it plays a vital role in protecting players from online abuse by toxic players and banning them. However, some commenters are a little more sceptical, suggesting Sony is more interested in getting access to Steam player data or credit card details and the like.

Will democracy prevail?

While this announcement from Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios' official statements may sound as though it has noble intentions, it has been met with considerable backlash from the Helldivers 2 community. A Reddit post by a user named "EmbraceMonky" elaborated on why this mandatory requirement to link PSN and Steam accounts to play Helldivers is potentially an awful idea for some players, beyond the simple inconvenience of signing up for a free PlayStation Network account.

Sony's PlayStation Network account system is not readily available worldwide as it's only in 69 out of (roughly) 190 independent countries across the globe. Huge locales don't have PSN accounts available to them, despite the game being available for purchase on Steam in those countries.

To make PSN accounts in countries that don't support them, those players will need to use VPNs and pay in the currency of the supported region they choose, which may cost them more money than needed. In addition, they run the risk of being banned by Sony for providing "false credentials." Furthermore, even the best VPNs often charge a premium for exclusive IPs. Shared IPs are often more likely to get banned.

This situation means that people who live in countries that support PSN accounts won't be able to link their Steam accounts in time, to avoid being locked out from playing one of the best PC games of 2024 without resorting to risky means that could get them banned entirely.

Not sure how they were expecting this to go tbh. This isn't an unusual ask, but it is unusual months after release. Should have either enforced this from the beginning or they should have a 1 click solution in place.

As noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad above, it is unusual to add the PSN account requirement post-launch, even if it was rescinded initially due to server overload. Many players purchased the game assuming that it wasn't, and never would be a requirement, so this announcement comes as a bit of a blindside.

As a result, the game's review score is doing a bit of helldiving of its own, being hammered with negative responses potentially from customers in regions who threaten to be locked out. Steam's refund policy does include a clause if gameplay systems fundamentally change post-launch, so it seems likely that, if players do end up getting locked out, they may be able to grab refunds.

In any case, Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios have yet to officially respond to the fan backlash regarding these issues so stay tuned for further updates as we continue to monitor this story.