Helldivers 2 update: Sony reverses its decision to force PC players to sign up for PlayStation Network

What you need to know

Helldivers 2 was released on Steam and PlayStation in February of 2024 and found worldwide success.

Sony originally announced that PlayStation Network accounts will be mandated.

As a result, Helldivers review scores on Steam have reached an all-time low.

Helldivers 2 was removed from sale for 177 different countries, totally over 2.6 billion people.

Now, Sony has announced this mandate for PlayStation accounts will no longer happen.

Helldivers 2 was released to massive success about three months ago—so much so that our own Brendan Lowry has been a one-man liberty disperser in delivery news ever since its launch. In short, it's a wonderful game that's brought millions of players together across PlayStation and Steam in the name of liberation. That was until now.

The Steam community was in an uproar over Helldivers' latest mandate requiring a PlayStation Network account. On the surface, this might not seem like a big deal. However, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and others require this in games like Grounded to play online. So what's the deal?

Well, the PlayStation Network isn't available in all countries. In those countries, the PlayStation Network doesn't work, which means the players who bought the game already could lose access. Some players in those locations have shown their attempts to create a PSN account through a VPN, only to be banned when doing so.

Reviews are now hitting 44% overall, with a 13% recent review score. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Reviews are hitting an all-time low as a result. We've talked about it previously, but it's gotten substantially worse with time. As of now, over a quarter-million reviews have been left. 87% of them, or over 220,000 reviews are negative.

Throughout the 100 hours I've dived for this was the first command from Super Earth I'm going to disregard. Sony has put down a great community. Loaf

Unfortunately Sony has destroyed its reputation by bait and switching the player base by randomly deciding to enforce mandatory linking of a PSN account. The developer, Arrowhead, is great. The publisher, Sony, is terrible. mackbandit

Some users have pointed out that the account requirement has always existed on the Steam page. Although there's been some conflicting information as the PlayStation FAQ that was linked by the Arrowhead Studios CEO said that PSN accounts were optional at the time. It's now been changed to reflect accounts are mandatory. So why sell a game in a place where it couldn't eventually be played? Well, Sony has corrected that problem.

In the latest change of Helldivers 2, Sony has removed the game from sale in 177 countries. Browsing through SteamDB shows the full list, and after using Worldmeter to calculate the total number of people living in these countries, the total number is well over 2.6 billion.

Is this the moment to tweet "What? You guys don't have phones?" 😵‍💫On serious note: We are talking solutions with PlayStation, especially for non-PSN countries. Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community - but I don't have the final…May 5, 2024

Several hours later, Arrowhead Studios, the creators of Helldivers, stepped in and reassured the community that they were actively working on a potential solution. "We are talking solutions with PlayStation, especially for non-PSN countries. Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community - but I don't have the final say." Now, their work has come to fruition!



Sony has announced the removal of it's mandate in a post on X.

Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.We’re still…May 6, 2024

Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.

Democracy prevails for Helldivers

A win for Democracy! The bugs and automatons have no chance against the united front of Helldivers, and apparently, neither does Sony. They've graciously listened to the community and seem hellbent on righting their mistake. However, It remains unclear what this means for users who can no longer purchase it. I imagine that Sony will revert this decision soon as well and restore access for those who may have been on the fence on one of the best PC games this year.

We'll keep people updated as this situation continues to evolve. I hope for the best for the players and Arrowhead Studios as they tackle this latest debacle. Heck, as I was writing this story earlier this evening, I had a rather scathing opinion written out until Sony reversed their decision before I was done! I hope the front of Democracy isn't affected and we can continue pushing back for the sake of Liberty and Justice. Let us know what you think below or somewhere on social media. Until then, happy bug-blasting!