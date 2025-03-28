The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is a near-perfect gamepad that incorporates monster battery life, back paddles, a charging dock, and many more great features that make it hard to quit. Sadly, Microsoft itself may force you to quit on this controller after 6-12 months.

Amazon recently revealed that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is a frequently returned item. I discovered this when I myself was looking for a replacement, since my bumpers on my Elite Controller no longer work — a common defect.

In a bid to save money, I decided to ask some friends for advice on how I could potentially fix it myself. I was thrilled to discover that it is, in fact, very easy to fix.

In this handy Xbox help guide, I'm going to show you what worked for me!

You will need

5 PCS Tool Kit: $8.50 at Amazon A tool kit like this lets you pry open casings and dismantle devices more safely. This one comes with five nylon tools of different shapes to help with different projects. There are also more colors to choose from.



👉 See at: Amazon.com

Amazon Basics 99% Isopropyl Alcohol: $7.69 at Amazon You can use some Isopropyl 99% alcohol to further clean around the controller as needed. Just be careful during the process. Use small amounts to avoid getting the controller wet.



👉 See at: Amazon.com

How to easily fix your own Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 bumpers

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is a great gamepad, but it's undeniably fickle when it comes to its bumpers. They're quite prone to becoming sticky, often caused by dust or other debris getting stuck inside the actuator. Thankfully, it's easy to fix.

Remove the joysticks and detachable d-pad from the controller simply by pulling them out. We're going to remove the faceplate using a knife, or preferably a proper pry tool. The faceplate is held on by plastic clips, and you need to come in underneath the d-pad as shown below. Then, twist the knife or the pry tool upwards to start popping off the clips.



Note: If you are using a sharp knife, the soft body plastic will most likely get some superficial damage. If you can, grab a pry tool from Amazon like this one, but if you don't care about a bit of damage a sharp but thick-based household knife should suffice.

It'll sound a bit like the controller is breaking, but don't worry. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've gotten enough clips off to use your hands, you can gently pull the faceplate off the rest of the clips. Be careful not to bend the faceplate, or you could warp the rubber on the grips. Next, you're looking for a piece of plastic that sits underneath the button inside your bumper, as depicted below. Use tweezers to remove it carefully.

The plastic separates the bumper and the button. It's not needed for the controller to work properly, but it's worth putting back if you can. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Next, use a straw or compressed air to blow dust and debris out from around the problem bumper and its button. Now, you can use some Isopropyl 99% alcohol (Amazon), or WD-40 to further clean around the button. I used regular WD-40 with cotton swabs on mine.

Clean all that junk out. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now, put the plastic back into its original place using the tweezers. Click in the bumper a few times to make sure it's properly seated and housed. Now, you can replace the faceplate by simply gently pressing the clips into place.

An easy fix, but there are alternative controllers that shouldn't need fixing at all

Microsoft could probably do more to make these easier to repair, or perhaps just make them a little more hard-wearing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This fix may not work for everybody, particularly if the plastic for your bumper is damaged or warped. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 models simply aren't the most hard-wearing in the world, sadly, although we have high hopes that some of these issues will be fixed on whatever "Elite" controller comes next from the firm.

If you don't want to replace your Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 or this fix doesn't work, you can get a much better, more hard-wearing controller from Razer that has many of the same features. If you just want something affordable that comes with back buttons, there's also an option from GameSir worth considering too.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro ($199 at Amazon) The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is basically what the Xbox Elite Controller would look like with Razer's industry-leading switches. It's light weight, clicky, and spectacular to use. The battery life is the only downside. See at: Amazon

GameSir G7 ($46.99 at Amazon) This is an affordable wired option that has back buttons like the Elite, but with Hall Effect anti-drift sticks and more reliable bumpers. This is the budget option for those who want back buttons for games like Overwatch. See at: Amazon