WaterField CitySlicker and Pouch review: The BEST ROG Ally carrying cases

WaterField Designs provides what is perhaps the best ROG Ally carrying case out there right now. These bags are extremely durable and fit the gaming handheld perfectly is a soft, protective inner padding. Plus, they look amazing and come in multiple colors.

If, like me, you've managed to secure an Asus ROG Ally for yourself, then you're probably on the lookout for a reliable carrying case to fit the gaming handheld. At the moment, these ROG Ally carrying cases are rather few and far between. Thankfully, some of the very best options we can hope for have already released via WaterField Designs.

This San Francisco-based company has long been known for its premium bags and accessories and they bring that same level of excellence to the CitySlicker and slightly smaller (and less expensive) Pouch cases designed specifically for the ROG Ally. They're the perfect choice for taking your Asus gaming handheld on the go and really are some of the best ROG Ally carrying cases you can get.

WaterField CitySlicker for ROG Ally: Price and availability

Image 1 of 2 WaterField Designs CitySlicker carrying case for ROG Ally is a little bigger than the Pouch. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

WaterField Designs Pouch for ROG Ally is the perfect size for the handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The CitySlicker, which is the larger bag with the colorful leather flap, sells for $119. It comes in ballistic nylon with the choice between six different colors: Grizzled Leather, Chocolate Leather, Black Leather, Blue Leather, White Leather, and Crimson Leather. You can also get the Chocolate and Grizzled Leather with a Waxed Canvas instead of the nylon if you'd prefer.

Meanwhile, the smaller Pouch sells for $79 and comes in five different colors: Waxed Canvas, Black Ballistic, Forza Blue, Forza Green, and Forza Red. Both the CitySlicker and the Pouch are rather expensive ROG Ally carrying bags compared to others out there, but they're also made from the best quality of materials of any ROG Ally travel case.

You can only purchase these carrying cases from the WaterField website.

WaterField CitySlicker for ROG Ally: What I like

WaterField Designs CitySlicker for ROG Ally has a super soft interior lining and two inner pockets. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

From the minute I pulled the CitySlicker and Pouch out of the box I knew that they were special. The materials with which they are made feel incredible. These are probably the nicest bags I've ever owned in my life.



Both the main part of the smaller Pouch and the larger CitySlicker are made of strong ballistic nylon which feels to me like it will never rip or tear. The interiors of both Ally carrying cases are thick and soft to provide a protective padding around the gaming device. So, while neither one is a hard shell, I'm certain that both bags protect well against drops and bumps in transit.

The CitySlicker features a full-grain leather flap that magnetically clasps shut over the main nylon pouch to keep the ROG Ally from sliding out. These clasps never came undone accidentally and were plenty strong to hold the flap shut while my Asus gaming handheld was in place.

WaterField Designs Pouch for ROG Ally has a long zipper that goes down the side to make it easy to place or remove the gaming handheld from inside. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Meanwhile, the Pouch features a zipper that goes across the top of the bag and down one of the sides to make it easy for me to place or withdraw the ROG Ally. Both bags also feature places to store small items or accessories.

There are three pockets inside the CitySlicker: a large on one either side that is large enough to hold papers, earbuds, or cleaning cloths. Then there's also a very small pocket that might be intended for microSD cards, or other small items that are the size of a quarter or smaller. The Pouch only offers one inner pocket, but it's got very thick padding to prevent anything inside of it from damaging the ROG Ally when pressed against it.

Image 1 of 2 The ROG Ally's charging adapter can fit in the zippered pocket on the back of the CitySlicker carrying case. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The ROG Ally's charging adapter can fit in the zippered pocket on the front of the Pouch carrying case. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Meanwhile, both bags also feature a zippered pocket on the outside. The CitySlicker has a long zipper going across the entire backside of the bag and inside it is five microSD card slots. It's the perfect size for cables. I even found that I could fit the ROG Ally's charging adapter in this back pocket while the handheld rested inside the main pouch, although it does make for a somewhat bulky bag.

The WaterField Pouch's zippered pocket runs along the front side of the bag and also contains a small pocket inside of it. I love the beautiful gold color of the fabric that compliments my Pouch's deep blue material. This zippered storage space is also capable of storing the ROG Ally's charging adapter, just barely.

WaterField CitySlicker for ROG Ally: What I don't like

Image 1 of 2 WaterField Pouch has a zippered storage pocket on the front, perfect for storing small accessories.. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The WaterField CitySlicker has a zippered storage pocket on the backside. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

My biggest complaint with the WaterField Design carrying cases for ROG Ally is that they both don't have the best means of carrying them around. True, both have a loop of ballistic nylon material that I can hook my finger through, but the CitySlicker's is on the bottom, and I don't feel comfortable carrying the bag upside down; that's just asking for the ROG Ally to fall out and smack against the ground.

Now, you can pay WaterField $19 extra to get an over-the-shoulder sling strap that matches the CitySlicker color you choose, but it would have been better if this was included in the base purchase. This same strap option isn't available for the Pouch. However, you can purchase a carabiner for either bag and tote it around that way.

I'm torn between wishing the zippered storage pouches were slightly bigger and loving them for being the size that they are. As it is, they keep the bags nice and sleek and, as I previously mentioned, they're still big enough to carry the charging cable around inside of them.

Other than that, the only other big obstacle for many potential consumers is the high cost of the CitySlicker and Pouch. There are definitely less expensive options out there to choose from, but I can guarantee that none of them will look and feel as nice as these ones due to their premium materials and quality design. Still, if you're on a strict budget, there are plenty of other ROG Ally carrying cases to choose from.

WaterField CitySlicker for ROG Ally: Competition

Tomtoc Carrying Bag with ROG Ally inside. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

As of right now, there really aren't very many dedicated options for this gaming handheld. However, we've still taken time to find the best ROG Ally carrying cases. First and foremost, we recommend the Tomtoc Carrying Case, which was created to hold small devices like the Steam Deck, phones, and tablets. It features a shoulder strap for easy carry and has soft inner lining to protect anything you put inside. Plus, there are several pockets for storing any other small items you might want in there.

Outside of that, the JSAUX Hard Shell Carrying Case is a terrific option for the ROG Ally since it can protect against harsher drops and bumps. It also has a crossbody strap to make travel easier and features multiple pockets for taking all of your important accessories with you.

Last but not least, is Asus' Official ROG Ally Travel Case. We would have liked this one more if it had a better handle and a hard-shell casing, but it's still very useful. The interior is lined with a soft material to keep your gaming handheld safe in transit and it even doubles as a wallet with its included internal credit card holder.

WaterField CitySlicker for ROG Ally: Should you buy one?

WaterField Designs CitySlicker and Pouch carrying cases for ROG Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You should buy one if...

You're looking for a durable case — Both the CitySlicker and Pouch are made of tough, ballistic nylon that won't wear out over time. You can trust that these cases will continue to securely hold your ROG Ally for many years.

— Both the CitySlicker and Pouch are made of tough, ballistic nylon that won't wear out over time. You can trust that these cases will continue to securely hold your ROG Ally for many years. You want something protective — The ROG Ally is expensive, but you can safeguard against accidental drops and bumps with WaterField's carrying cases. While not hard shells, they are covered in strong materials with extremely soft interiors to keep the handheld safe in transit.

— The ROG Ally is expensive, but you can safeguard against accidental drops and bumps with WaterField's carrying cases. While not hard shells, they are covered in strong materials with extremely soft interiors to keep the handheld safe in transit. You travel with small accessories — Obviously, these small bags cannot carry a headset or controller, but they are perfect for storing earbuds, screen cleaning cloths, papers, the ROG Ally charging cable, or other small items. You could even use these bags as a wallet or purse if you wanted to.

You should not buy one if...

You want something cheap — Seeing as how these ROG Ally carrying cases are made of ballistic nylon, premium leather, and other quality materials they don't come cheap. You can find less expensive ROG Ally travel bags in the Competition section of this review.

Seeing as how these ROG Ally carrying cases are made of ballistic nylon, premium leather, and other quality materials they don't come cheap. You can find less expensive ROG Ally travel bags in the Competition section of this review. You're looking for a shoulder strap — Technically, both the CitySlicker and Pouch have loops by which to hold the cases, but no shoulder straps. You can pay WaterField $19 extra to get a shoulder strap for the CitySlicker (which attaches to the small loops on either side of the bag). However, the Pouch cannot have a shoulder strap attached to it. Alternatively, you can connect a carabiner to them and tote them around that way.

Technically, both the CitySlicker and Pouch have loops by which to hold the cases, but no shoulder straps. You can pay WaterField $19 extra to get a shoulder strap for the CitySlicker (which attaches to the small loops on either side of the bag). However, the Pouch cannot have a shoulder strap attached to it. Alternatively, you can connect a carabiner to them and tote them around that way. You won't be taking the ROG Ally anywhere — Unless you plan on taking the Asus gaming handheld out of your home it isn't strictly necessary to get a carrying case. However, if you do intend to take it on trips or while out running errands then it's wise to protect your expensive devices with a reliable case like one of WaterField's.

It's true that the CitySlicker and Pouch carrying cases for ROG Ally are expensive compared to other options out there. Even so, they are rather popular and I'm sure the high-quality design is part of why the first batch of CitySlicker cases for ROG Ally have already sold out. Fortunately, WaterField is already taking orders for the next batch. These bags are far more beautifully designed then what is offered by competitors, and they offer plenty of protection against any small accidents that might happen while your ROG Ally is on the go.

I personally love the assortment of color options available that allow me to find just the look I want from these bags. Not to mention, the inner lining found in both the Pouch and CitySlicker cushion my costly gaming device in thick, soft padding in a way that I feel keeps my device safely nestled inside.

If you want a beautiful yet protective carrying case to match the majestic quality of your amazing ROG Ally, then the CitySlicker or Pouch are the way to go.

