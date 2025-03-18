HP's most popular laptops break free from Snapdragon exclusivity with AMD and Intel's latest AI chips
HP's mainstream OmniBook X laptops are no longer limited to Snapdragon X chips, with Intel and AMD jumping on board with AI hardware.
HP just unveiled a massive expansion to its laptop lineup. Enterprise, commercial, and consumer devices were all announced at its Amplify 2025 conference, but I'm focusing on the OmniBooks here.
In total, there are 18 new OmniBook PCs: four OmniBook X, seven OmniBook 7, five OmniBook 5, and two OmniBook 3.
Several of the names are similar as well, so you'll need to double-check spec sheets before placing any orders.
For example, just within the four laptops in the newly expanded OmniBook X lineup, there are three different sets of configuration options. That range also includes the OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC and the OmniBook X Flip 16, which is a separate device.
Device
Processor
OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1
Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350
OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC
Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350
OmniBook X Flip 16
AMD Ryzen 5 220
OmniBook X 17.3
Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
The biggest news here is that the OmniBook X lineup is no longer limited to Snapdragon X processors. While the Snapdragon X Elite is an impressive chip, there are people who prefer PCs powered by Intel or AMD CPUs.
Now, those shoppers have options from the OmniBook X range.
The standout HP laptop, at least for me, is the OmniBook X Flip 14. It's a sleek 2-in-1 laptop starting at 3.06 pounds and measuring 0.58 inches thin; not bad at all for a convertible.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
It's available with Intel and AMD's latest mobile CPUs, including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350.
Both options have an NPU inside capable of running Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11, and both are at the cutting edge of battery life and performance.
👉 Related: HP OmniBook X vs. OmniBook Ultra
The 14-inch display in the OmniBook X Flip 14 comes with up to a 3K resolution and an OLED touch panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.
There's also a 2K option that's also OLED, as well as a 2K IPS version if you're looking to spend less.
HP hasn't yet shared a release date or pricing information for its new OmniBook laptops announced at Amplify 2025.
For now, you can check out the current lineup of HP OmniBook X PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs at HP.com; prices start at about $830.
HP OmniBook X: Snapdragon vs. Intel vs. AMD
The release of the Snapdragon X Elite plus efforts from Microsoft to improve the experience for Snapdragon X-powered PCs propelled a new category of devices forward.
Those who prefer Windows laptops with chips built on ARM64 processors now have a viable option, as opposed to the underpowered chips of yesteryear.
The new Snapdragon X chips are so good that we saw Microsoft go all-in on Snapdragon with its Surface lineup, at least initially. Microsoft later announced Intel versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, which were designed with business customers in mind.
HP has taken a different approach.
OmniBook laptops are still consumer PCs, but consumers now have more options when it comes to processors.
HP's latest OmniBooks have either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen chips inside. Most of the Ryzen chips are Ryzen AI processors, but there are some exceptions.
HP OmniBook rebrand
You may not recognize the OmniBook name, but it actually dates back to HP devices from decades ago. All consumer devices from HP now carry the Omni branding.
HP shocked the tech industry with a dramatic shift in its naming strategy. Gone are the days of Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, and Dragonfly.
The HP Omen lineup remains unchanged, but a massive number of PC lines no longer exist.
HP simplified its branding to make product names clearer. While controversial, there is a method to the madness.
Few people could tell you the difference between HP's various consumer brands. Advancements in tech and features caused overlap that blurred the distinctions between product families as well.
Now, all consumer PCs have the Omni name. PCs with "OmniBook" in the name are consumer laptops.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.