HP's OmniBook X Flip 14 now comes with AMD and Intel CPUs.

HP just unveiled a massive expansion to its laptop lineup. Enterprise, commercial, and consumer devices were all announced at its Amplify 2025 conference, but I'm focusing on the OmniBooks here.

In total, there are 18 new OmniBook PCs: four OmniBook X, seven OmniBook 7, five OmniBook 5, and two OmniBook 3.

Several of the names are similar as well, so you'll need to double-check spec sheets before placing any orders.

For example, just within the four laptops in the newly expanded OmniBook X lineup, there are three different sets of configuration options. That range also includes the OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC and the OmniBook X Flip 16, which is a separate device.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Processor OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350 OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350 OmniBook X Flip 16 AMD Ryzen 5 220 OmniBook X 17.3 Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

The biggest news here is that the OmniBook X lineup is no longer limited to Snapdragon X processors. While the Snapdragon X Elite is an impressive chip, there are people who prefer PCs powered by Intel or AMD CPUs.

Now, those shoppers have options from the OmniBook X range.

Image 1 of 4 A look at the HP OmniBook 5 in a Sky Blue color. (Image credit: HP) The OmniBook 7 Flip 16 is a convertible PC shown here in a Glacier White finish. (Image credit: HP) The HP OmniBook X 17 has a Glacier Silver finish for its large chassis. (Image credit: HP) The OmniBook X Flip 16 is a sleek convertible with an Eclipse Gray color. (Image credit: HP)

The standout HP laptop, at least for me, is the OmniBook X Flip 14. It's a sleek 2-in-1 laptop starting at 3.06 pounds and measuring 0.58 inches thin; not bad at all for a convertible.

It's available with Intel and AMD's latest mobile CPUs, including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350.

Both options have an NPU inside capable of running Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11, and both are at the cutting edge of battery life and performance.

The 14-inch display in the OmniBook X Flip 14 comes with up to a 3K resolution and an OLED touch panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

There's also a 2K option that's also OLED, as well as a 2K IPS version if you're looking to spend less.

HP hasn't yet shared a release date or pricing information for its new OmniBook laptops announced at Amplify 2025.

For now, you can check out the current lineup of HP OmniBook X PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs at HP.com; prices start at about $830.

HP OmniBook X: Snapdragon vs. Intel vs. AMD

The OmniBook X lineup of PCs used to be powered exclusively by Snapdragon X chips. Soon, the family of devices will include options with Intel or AMD processors. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The release of the Snapdragon X Elite plus efforts from Microsoft to improve the experience for Snapdragon X-powered PCs propelled a new category of devices forward.

Those who prefer Windows laptops with chips built on ARM64 processors now have a viable option, as opposed to the underpowered chips of yesteryear.

The new Snapdragon X chips are so good that we saw Microsoft go all-in on Snapdragon with its Surface lineup, at least initially. Microsoft later announced Intel versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, which were designed with business customers in mind.

HP has taken a different approach.

OmniBook laptops are still consumer PCs, but consumers now have more options when it comes to processors.

HP's latest OmniBooks have either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen chips inside. Most of the Ryzen chips are Ryzen AI processors, but there are some exceptions.

HP OmniBook rebrand

HP rebranded its entire range of consumer PCs in 2024. That shift included the return of the "Omni" branding. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

You may not recognize the OmniBook name, but it actually dates back to HP devices from decades ago. All consumer devices from HP now carry the Omni branding.

HP shocked the tech industry with a dramatic shift in its naming strategy. Gone are the days of Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, and Dragonfly.

The HP Omen lineup remains unchanged, but a massive number of PC lines no longer exist.

HP's new branding simplifies the naming of its devices. (Image credit: HP)

HP simplified its branding to make product names clearer. While controversial, there is a method to the madness.

Few people could tell you the difference between HP's various consumer brands. Advancements in tech and features caused overlap that blurred the distinctions between product families as well.

Now, all consumer PCs have the Omni name. PCs with "OmniBook" in the name are consumer laptops.