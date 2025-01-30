Microsoft launches its first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs with new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, and they're shockingly expensive

The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Intel look identical to the existing models.

Microsoft is launching new Surface PCs today in the form of an updated Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, now powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors. These devices are the company's first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs, designed for business customers looking for the latest Surface hardware but with an x86 processor.

Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Price: From $1,499.99

OS: Windows 11 Pro

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 / 7 (Series 2)

GPU: Intel Arc

NPU: Intel AI Boost 40 / 48 TOPS

RAM: 16GB/32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Display: 13.8-inch 2304x1536 or 15-inch 2496x1664 IPS 120Hz display (anti-reflective)

Battery: 54Whr (13.8) 66Whr (15)

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (coming later)

Ports: 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, microSD, 3.5mm audio jack

Size: 13: 301 x 220 x 17.5mm | 15: 329 x 239 x 18.29mm

Starting Weight: 13: 1.35kg (2.97 lbs) | 15: 1.66kg (3.65 lbs)

The new Intel-powered Surface PCs will exist alongside the current Snapdragon powered ones, but the Intel models will only be available via Microsoft's business storefront and commercial channels. These devices are aimed at commercial customers, which means you won't find them at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

Under the hood, the Intel Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 series 2 processors, along with 16GB or 32GB RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. These devices also include an NPU, with the Ultra 5 outputting 40 TOPS and the Ultra 7 outputting 48 TOPS. Both of these models are Copilot+ capable.

Externally, the Intel and Snapdragon devices are mostly the same, but there are some minor additions added to the Intel models. Both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Intel include an anti-reflective screen, which reduces glare and reflections. There's also a new card-reader variant of the Surface Laptop 7, and NFC built-into the Surface Pro 11.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

Additionally, the Surface Laptop 7 is getting a 5G variant for the first time later this year. Up until now, it's only the Surface Pro that has ever been offered in a 5G configuration. Microsoft says it will share more about the 5G Surface Laptop in the coming months.

Surface Pro 11 with Intel Price: From $1,499.99

OS: Windows 11 Pro

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 / 7 (Series 2)

GPU: Intel Arc

NPU: Intel AI Boost 40 / 48 TOPS

RAM: 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), OLED or LCD, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, touch

Battery: 10 hours web browsing

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G

Ports: Two USB4, Surface Connect, Nano-SIM

Size: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287mm x 208.6mm x 9.3mm)

Weight: 1.97 pounds (0.89kg); 2.75 pounds (1.24kg) with Flex Keyboard and Slim Pen



The Intel models are only available in Platinum and Black colorways, which means the fun color options are reserved for the Snapdragon variants. Prices also differ quite significantly between the Snapdragon and Intel models, with the business Snapdragon variants starting at just $1,099, and the Intel models starting at a much higher $1,499.

That means there's a $400 price gap between the entry-level Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Snapdragon, and the entry-level Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Intel. For that additional $400, you're getting anti-reflective screens, and native x86 compatibility.

This wave of new Surface hardware marks the second time that Microsoft has released commercial-focused hardware specifically for its business customers. The first devices were the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, which featured Intel Core Ultra series 1 chips in the older chassis design.

These updated for business models bring the newer chassis designs from the Snapdragon models to business customers who want Intel processors instead. If you liked the look of the Surface Laptop 7, but didn't want it with a Snapdragon processor, these new "for business" models are for you.

Microsoft is also launching a new Surface Dock, dubbed the "Surface USB4 Dock," not to be confused with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock that launched last year. The new USB4 Dock is smaller with less ports, but costs just $199, which is $100 less than the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

Both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with Intel are available for pre-order now with a starting price of $1,499. Both models are expected to begin shipping on February 18.