Microsoft unveils new 'Surface USB4 Dock' that's smaller and $100 cheaper

It's new Surface hardware time! Microsoft has unveiled new Intel Lunar Lake powered versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 with anti-reflective screens for business customers, and a new Surface Laptop with 5G that's expected to debut later this year. The company has also unveiled a new Surface Dock, which is $100 cheaper than the last Surface Dock and is smaller with less ports.

The new Surface USB4 Dock, which is not to be confused with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, costs just $199 — $100 less than the Thunderbolt 4 Dock that preceded it. The new USB4 Dock is smaller in size, but also features less ports; just two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, along with a HDMI port and Ethernet jack.

The new dock is designed for people who just need a couple of additional ports for storage or external accessories. Power users will still be better served with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, or Surface Dock 2 which connects to a Surface PC with the proprietary magnetic Surface Connect port.

The new USB4 Dock is capable of outputting to two 4K displays, using both the HDMI and USB-C ports on the back. The front of the dock features the additional USB-C port and a USB-A port for accessories and external storage media. Unlike previous Surface Docks, the USB4 Dock itself is powered by a USB-C cable — previous models always used a proprietary PSU cable.

The new Surface USB4 Dock is available for pre-order now for $199, and is expected to start shipping on February 18.