Meet the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock: Microsoft’s most powerful and versatile dock ever
Microsoft finally ditched the Surface Connect port and fully embraced USB-C.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just announced and launched the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.
- The accessory is a USB4/Thunderbolt 4 dock that can connect to up to two 4K monitors at once.
- It supports data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, power of up to 96W, and has additional power for charging other accessories.
- The dock has three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a security lock slot.
- The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is available now for $300 through Microsoft's website.
Microsoft just unveiled the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. The device has a wide range of ports for connecting accessories and peripherals. It can connect to up to two 4K monitors at once at 60Hz. It also extends Thunderbolt 4 support to the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Laptop Studio. Those devices already work with Thunderbolt 4, but now that type of connectivity is available through a Surface Dock.
The dock previously leaked in a found listing on eBay, which ruined Microsoft's announcement by a day.
The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock connects through USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 rather than Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connect port. PCs connected to the dock can extend across up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz. The dock also delivers 96W of power plus extra power for accessories (165W total).
Regarding ports, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock has three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a security lock slot. The dock has front and rear-facing ports with tactile indicators that make them easier to find.
Several IT and commercial-focused features are available with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock such as Firmware Update through Windows Update, Wake on LAN from Modern Standby, and MAC Address Passthrough. Surface Enterprise Management Mode (SEMM).
We'll review the dock in the coming weeks and find out if it makes our best Thunderbolt 4 hubs and docking stations list.
