Surface Pro 9: Rumors, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Microsoft's upcoming next-generation Surface Pro is expected to be announced at the company's hardware event on October 12. As is always the case, rumors and leaks have given us a good idea of what the Surface Pro 9 will entail, so we've rounded up everything we know into one convenient location.

Not every rumor is correct, so we've done our best to weed out the fakes and include only the rumors and information from trusted sources and reports. With that in mind, here's everything we think we know about the upcoming Surface Pro 9.

Surface Pro 9: Price & Availability

Surface Pro 9 is expected to be available in all the same regions as the Surface Pro 8, and is likely to follow a similar pricing structure too. However, the ongoing component shortage may stifle the roll-out a bit. For the first time, Microsoft plans to offer the Surface Pro 9 in either Intel or Microsoft SQ3 processor options, with the SQ3 options offering 5G built-in.

What is believed to be the Surface Pro 9 recently passed through the FCC, suggesting a launch is imminent. Windows Central understands that the first Surface Pro 9's will begin to ship in late October or early November. Below are the configurations we're expecting to see ship:

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Microsoft SQ3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Surface Pro 9: Specifications

(Image credit: Future)

Surface Pro 9 will be available with Intel 12th-generation Core i5 or Core i7 U-series chips, with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage configurations. The display is expected to remain the same at 13-inches, sporting a resolution of 2880x1920 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the first time, Microsoft is also planning to merge the Surface Pro X with the Surface Pro 9, meaning the Surface Pro 9 will be available in either Intel or ARM flavors. In addition to Intel, the Surface Pro 9 will be available with a Microsoft SQ3 processor, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

It's likely that the ARM Surface Pro 9 will be dubbed the "Surface Pro 9 5G," as the ARM SoC has 5G capabilities built-in. If you want a Surface Pro with mobile data, the Surface Pro 9 with ARM will be your only option, as it's unlikely that LTE or 5G will be available on Intel configs.

Surface Pro 9: Design & Features

(Image credit: Future)

The design of the Surface Pro 9 is expected to remain similar to the Surface Pro 8, with a 13-inch display and aluminum chassis. However, rumors have suggested that Microsoft is planning to offer the Surface Pro 9 in two new colors in addition to the usual Platinum and Matte Black colorways.

We may see Surface Pro 9 ship in new Sapphire and Forest colors, offering blue and green versions of the Surface Pro 9 for the first time. We also understand that Microsoft may be planning to ship new Type Cover designs with patterns in addition to the usual color choices.

It's currently unknown if Microsoft plans to offer the ARM version inside the thicker Intel chassis or if Microsoft has designed a thinner chassis that can house both Intel and ARM chips. Either way, we expect the Surface Pro 9 to be no thicker than the Surface Pro 8, and no thinner than the Surface Pro X.

The Microsoft SQ3 version is expected to ship with a new NPU (neural processing unit) that will allow camera and microphone effects to be handed off to a dedicated chip for rendering and processing. This should mean general performance remains quick even when using special AI effects.