Microsoft's new Surface Pro 12-inch has a more compact design thanks to its smaller screen and lack of vents or fans.

Microsoft's newest Surface Pro has a set of accessories on the way from Kensington. The BlackBelt EQ Rugged Case, MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen, and Elevated Stand for Surface were built in collaboration with Microsoft and will launch in North America.

Surface Pro 12-inch preorders will start shipping on May 20, 2025. Kensington says that its new accessories for Surface Pro 12-inch will be available soon through the Kensington website and through partners. Kensington has not shared pricing for the accessories at this time.

The newly announced Surface Pro 12-inch could soon rank among the best 2-in-1 laptops. First impressions of the Surface Pro 12-inch are promising, and the compact design has turned heads.

The Surface Pro 12-inch's smaller size, rounded corners, and overall design should make it a great companion for traveling or those who need to move around an office. Inside, it's powered by a Snapdragon X Plus, which is snappier than many people think.

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino has a Surface Pro 12-inch in-hand and has shared some early impressions. When compared to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H series processor in an HONOR 14-inch laptop, the Snapdragon X Plus in the Surface Pro 12-inch is faster on single-core (2,344) and only a bit slower on multi-core (11,427).

Even with comparable performance to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H series processor, the Surface Pro 12-inch has a fanless design without any vents. It also has better battery life than competing Intel PCs.

The new accessories from Kensington should enhance the Surface Pro 12-inch experience, especially if you use the PC in a professional environment.

The BlackBelt EQ Rugged Case has a textured body that wraps around the Surface Pro 12-inch without blocking any ports. The back of the case has a self-adjusting hand strap that allows the device to lie flat when not in use.

Kensington highlights the drop standards met by the BlackBelt EQ Rugged Case in its announcement post. Specifically, the case meets MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 Shock and wipe down MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids.

Image 1 of 3 Kensington's BlackBelt EQ Rugged Case adds protection and grip to the Surface Pro 12-inch. (Image credit: Kensington) Viewing angles of the Surface Pro 12-inch are reduced to +/- 30 degrees when the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen is attached. (Image credit: Kensington) The Elevated Stand for Surface raises any attached device, allowing you to use your Surface like a desktop or as a side screen. (Image credit: Kensington)

Since the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen attaches with magnets, it does not require any adhesive that could damage the screen of the Surface Pro 12-inch or leave residue. When attached, the accessory limits viewing angles of the Surface Pro 12-inch to +/- 30 degrees.

In addition to improving privacy, the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen filters out blue light by up to 30%, which can reduce eye strain. The screen reduces glare as well, which is a nice bonus.

The Elevated Stand for Surface is not exclusively for the Surface Pro 12-inch, but it is compatible with the new PC. The stand raises any attached device closer to eye level and can be tilted.

Cable management around the back of the stand should reduce clutter. The stand can be folded flat when not in use.