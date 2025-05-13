Plugable's UD-7400PD is a USB-C dock with support for five high-res external displays.

Plugable has a new laptop docking station available to buy now, and it's setting a new industry standard in terms of display support.

The UD-7400PD, as the dock is named, was actually announced at CES 2025. I initially missed it in the chaos of new tech products, but it's certainly worth a look now that it's on the market.

The big news? It can handle up to four external 4K displays at 60Hz each and an 8K display simultaneously (or five 4K@60Hz displays), besting the usual maximum quad-display setup available in even the best Thunderbolt docking stations today.

What's even more impressive is that the dock only requires a host connection via USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2). Thunderbolt, while compatible, isn't required. The same goes for USB4.

I honestly didn't know this was even a possibility, and indeed it wasn't until Synaptics created a new DL-7400 chipset for docking stations (set to be highlighted at Computex 2025, according to Plugable's press release).

The combination of the new DL-7400 chipset and USB-C DisplayLink tech is what makes it all possible.

The dock relies on three USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) ports with DisplayLink and two HDMI 2.1 ports for external displays, but that's far from the only connectivity on the dock.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also features a single USB-C 3.2 port on the front with 30W of power delivery and 10Gbps bandwidth, two USB-A ports each with 10Gbps bandwidth, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Topping things off is a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and the host USB-C connection (which thankfully doesn't have a fixed cable).

The dock is compatible with Windows 10/11 laptops with USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), Thunderbolt 4/5, or USB4. It's also compatible with macOS 11+.

Plugable's new UD-7400PD isn't just a great dock for display support

Image 1 of 2 Six USB ports allow for a broad mix of connectivity. (Image credit: Plugable) The UD-7400PD works with Windows 10 or later and macOS 11+. (Image credit: Plugable)

Laptop docking stations aren't always the most exciting subject, but this represents a major step forward in docking capabilities. I'm not just talking about the impressive external display support.

Plugable's UD-7400PD pushes past the usual maximum host laptop charging power of around 90-99W, allowing for up to 140W of power to make it back to the host.

That opens up charging for more power-hungry laptops, including those with entry-level discrete GPUs.

Because the UD-7400PD is made for regular consumers and professionals, it includes some enterprise features.

Most notable is the new DockTag, Plugable's proprietary solution for IT departments.

According to Plugable, it's "designed to lessen the load on the IT department by displaying real-time dock status and asset details through a dynamic splash screen and QR code, enabling improved remote support and user self-diagnosis."

Plugable is one of the leading names when it comes to laptop docking stations, competing directly with other big names like CalDigit and Kensington.

Needless to say, I'm very excited to test out the UD-7400PD's capabilities first-hand to see if they measure up to what's being advertised.

If you'd like to forego reviews and check it out yourself, you can pick it up now for $279.95 at Amazon. A 20% coupon is currently available on the product page, knocking the price down to $223.96.

Considering many of the high-end laptop docks I rate the highest climb well beyond $300, Plugable's pricing seems very reasonable.