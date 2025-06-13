JSAUX FlipGo Horizon makes it easy to attach two portable monitors onto your laptop.

This week, the JSAUX FlipGo Horizon launched on Kickstarter and was able to get 12 times its pledge goal within the campaign's first two days.

There are plenty of other dual monitor accessories out there, but I'm excited for this one because the FlipGo Horizon has some unique features I don't usually see in competitor peripherals.

The base accessory gives you two 15.6-inch snap screens (which attach magnetically), a snap stand, two USB-C 3.2 cables, two HDMI mini cables, and a power adapter.

If you're interested, you might want to back this peripheral before the campaign closes on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM PT. To sweeten the deal, there are early bird backer discounts that will let you get this accessory at a lower price than the official launch MSRP.

Far more versatile portable monitors to fit every workflow

Image 1 of 4 The FlipGo Horizon monitors can even be stacked vertically on top of each other. (Image credit: JSAUX) Stacking the dual monitors might be helpful if you are limited on space. (Image credit: JSAUX) A backbone goes behind the laptop and easily attaches to the monitors. (Image credit: JSAUX) Having three screens instead of one can really boost your work output. (Image credit: JSAUX)

I previously wrote up a JSAUX FlipGo Pro 16 review in which I stated that I never wanted to travel without this accessory. However, the new FlipGo Horizon might take its place.

JSAUX FlipGo Horizon specs Size: 15.6-inch 16:9

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Color gamut: 100% sRGB

Brightness: 300nits

Power supply: Supports reverse charging

Obviously, having portable monitors can make me far more efficient when working on a laptop, but what really makes this particular FlipGo Horizon accessory stand out is that its two detachable monitors can be put in portrait or landscape orientation to better fit a specific workflow.

Many other portable monitors can only be put in one orientation.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more, the FlipGo Horizon monitors can even be stacked vertically on top of each other in landscape mode if that layout fits your workflow best.

I know I've often found myself working at awkwardly shaped tables or desks while on work trips, so having the flexibility to use these portable monitors in a way that actually fits will be very helpful.

Image 1 of 4 The FlipGo Horizon is made up of three main parts, the backbone snap stand and the two monitors. (Image credit: JSAUX) JSAUX FlipGo Horizon monitors can both be vertically positioned. (Image credit: JSAUX) JSAUX FlipGo Horizon monitors can both be horizontally positioned. (Image credit: JSAUX) You can have one monitor in landscape orientation and the other in portrait orientation. (Image credit: JSAUX)

The FlipGo Horizon is made up of three main parts — the snap stand that serves as a backbone behind the laptop and the two magnetically attaching 15.6-inch monitors.

Your laptop will need two USB-C ports that support display in order to make use of both monitors. If you don't have two USB-C ports, you might want to grab one of the best Thunderbolt docks and hubs.

I'm planning on reviewing the JSAUX FlipGo Horizon once I finally get my hands on one, so be sure to check back here at a later date to see my thoughts on it.