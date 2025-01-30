Microsoft is launching its first ever Surface Laptop with 5G connectivity, but you'll have to wait for it

Microsoft has announced that it's planning to launch a 5G equipped variant of the Surface Laptop later this year. This is the first time that the company is bringing 5G to its Surface Laptop line, as previously the only way to get a 5G capable Surface PC was via the Surface Pro.

Unfortunately, it looks like there's going to be a bit of wait before you can get your hands on a coveted Surface Laptop with 5G. Microsoft says that it will share more details about the 5G model in the coming months, pitting its availability as "later in 2025." Still, for those who have been waiting years for this product, it's time to finally celebrate.

The Surface Laptop with 5G was announced alongside Intel refreshes of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 for business, suggesting 5G will only be available on the Intel models, a confusing choice.

There's also no wording on price, but if the Surface Pro with 5G is anything to go by, it will likely be a two- or three-hundred-dollar premium over the Wi-Fi only variants of a similar spec.

The latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are now available to buy in either Snapdragon or Intel flavors. The Intel models are exclusive to Microsoft's business storefront and commercial channels, and include additions such as anti-reflective screens, NFC, and a card reader.

As of today, Microsoft is also selling a new Surface USB4 Dock, which is $100 less than the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, albeit with less ports. Looking ahead, Microsoft is rumored to be introducing new, smaller versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop this spring, featuring 11- or 12-inch screens and Snapdragon X processors. Hopefully these smaller devices will also be configurable with 5G too.