Microsoft unveils business-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with Intel Core Ultra, new NPUs, and display upgrades

Just as expected, Microsoft has today unveiled its first wave of new Surface PC hardware in the form of a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for business customers. Officially dubbed “Surface Pro 10 for business” and “Surface Laptop 6 for business,” these new devices feature the same designs as their predecessors, but with some notable display, webcam, and processor upgrades.

Both devices are available to order now via Microsoft’s commercial storefront and partner channels for a starting price of $1,199, and are expected to begin shipping on April 9. Both the Surface Pro 10 for business and Surface Laptop 6 for business are powered by new Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors, which offer a significant performance boost over the 12th-Gen Intel Core processors found in the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

The company says these devices answer some of its commercial customers top requests, working side-by-side with businesses to create some of the best enterprise-grade hardware on the market, including more ports on the larger 15-inch Surface Laptop, and new NPU capabilities thanks to the on-board Neural Processing Unit.

Surface Pro 10 for business

The Surface Pro 10 for business is very familiar. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Starting with the new Surface Pro 10 for business, this device is rocking Intel's new Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 U series chips, with RAM options starting at 8GB and maxing out at 64GB for the first time in a Surface Pro device. It can also be configured with either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of SSD storage.

Onto the good stuff, the Surface Pro 10 for business has an upgraded display that’s 33% brighter with richer contrast. It also now has an anti-reflective coating across the display, which reduces glare from light sources and makes content easier to see when in bright environments.

Microsoft has also upgraded the video and audio calling aspect of Surface Pro 10 for business, with a new 114-degree ultrawide 1440p front-facing webcam that also supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. This is likely to be one of the best looking webcams on any Windows PC on the market currently, as most laptops only have a 1080p sensor.

Microsoft has also updated the Surface Pro Type Cover with a new dedicated Copilot button that sits to the right of the spacebar. This button, when pressed, will open the Windows Copilot interface for quick access to Microsoft's AI technology.

Lastly, the Surface Pro 10 for business is the first Surface Pro with Intel to include support for 5G mobile connectivity, something business customers have been asking for since 5G was first introduced on the Arm-powered Surface Pro 9 in 2022. Additionally, the new Surface Pro 10 for business also has a built-in NFC reader, which allows for secure password-less authentication among other things.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Surface Pro 10 for business Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 135U

Intel Core Ultra 7 165U NPU Intel AI Boost RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen4 SSD Ports 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

Surface Connect Display 13-inch IPS touchscreen

2880 x 1920 (267 PPI)

120Hz refresh rate

3:2 aspect ratio Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

5G

NFC Size 287mm x 208.6mm x 9.3mm Weight 1.94 lbs Colors Platinum, Black Price $1,199 (starting)

Surface Pro 10 for business | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fb%2Fsurfaceforbusiness" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">From $1,199 at Microsoft Store The new Surface Pro 10 for business is rocking Intel's latest Core Ultra chips, along with a new 64GB RAM config, upgraded brigher display with anti-reflective coating, a built-in NFC reader, and a 1440p ultrawide webcam.

Surface Laptop 6 for business

The Surface Laptop 6 for business is also very familiar. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The new Surface Laptop 6 for business carries the same theme as the Surface Pro 10 for business, in that it focus primarily on display and webcam upgrades. On the inside, we have Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 H-series chips, with up to 64GB RAM and 1TB storage options.

Available in the same 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen sizes as the Surface Laptop 5, the new Surface Laptop 6 for business now has an anti-reflective display that reduces glare by 50%, and a new adaptive color technology that keeps colors looking accurate when your environment changes.

The webcam has been upgraded to a 1080p sensor, which is up from the 720p sensor found on its predecessor. Just like the Surface Pro 10 for business, the Surface Laptop 6 for business now also supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects for enhanced video and audio calls, thanks to the built-in NPU that's new to the Surface Laptop line with this release.

The 15-inch version also includes an additional USB-C port on the left, meaning there are now three USB ports available on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 6 for business, consisting of two USB-c ports and one USB-A port. The 13.5-inch model remains with just two, one being USB-A and the other USB-C.

Of course, the device also now has a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard too. Lastly, the new Surface Laptop 6 for business has a special SKU available in the United States that includes a built-in smartcard reader, designed for industries with high security that use physical cards for access, such as government agencies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Surface Laptop 6 13.5 for business Surface Laptop 6 15-inch for business Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H NPU Intel AI Boost Intel AI Boost RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5X 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen4 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen4 SSD Ports 1x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect

Smartcard reader (select models only) Display 13.5-inch IPS touchscreen

2256 x 1502 (201 PPI)

Anti-reflective coating

3:2 aspect ratio

Corning gorilla glass 5 15-inch IPS touchscreen

2496 x 1664 (201 PPI)

Anti-reflective coating

3:2 aspect ratio

Corning gorilla glass 5 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Size 308mm x 223mm x 16.7mm 340mm x 244mm x 16.9mm Weight 3.06lbs 3.70lbs (3.71lbs with card reader) Colors Platinum, Black Platinum, Black Price $1,199 starting Row 10 - Cell 2

Surface Laptop 6 for business | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fb%2Fsurfaceforbusiness" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">From $1,199 at Microsoft Store The 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 6 for business ship with Intel Core Ultra chips, a new 64GB RAM config, a new anti-reflective display, and a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. Plus, it as a 1080p webcam and second USB-C port on the 15-inch model!

What about for consumers?

What the display on the consumer Surface Laptop 6 is expected to look like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Notably, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for business are quite literally only available for commercial customers, meaning they can only be purchased via Microsoft’s commercial storefront and partner channels. While individual consumers are free to purchase these devices if they wish, my recommendation is to wait.

According to my sources, Microsoft is actually planning a second wave of Surface PC hardware later this spring, which will consist of consumer-facing variants of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. The consumer variants will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Arm-powered Snapdragon X Elite chip, which is said to finally rival Apple Silicon in performance and efficiency.

I’m told the Arm Surface Pro 10 will have an OLED display option, and the Arm Surface Laptop 6 will include a revised design with thinner display bezels, a haptic touchpad, and more ports. These devices will be available directly to consumers when they launch, which is expected to be sometime in June.

You can learn more about the upcoming consumer wave of Surface PC hardware in my rundown of what to expect from Surface this spring.

So if you’re looking to purchase a new Surface PC this year as an individual, unless you REALLY need Intel, wait for the consumer Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 coming in just a couple of months.