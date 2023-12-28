Surface Pro 10: Specs, new features, Arm, AI, and everything we know so far

Microsoft's upcoming next-generation Surface Pro is rumored to be the companies first true next-gen AI PC, with upgraded silicon from both Intel and ARM. As is always the case, rumors and leaks have given us a good idea of what the Surface Pro 10 will feature, so we've rounded up everything we know so far into one convenient location.

Much of the info we have about the Surface Pro 10 comes from my own sources, but I've also done by best to include info from other reputable sources as to have the absolute best idea about what this next Surface Pro is going to have. I'll continue to update this post whenever new information comes to light.

Surface Pro 10: Price & Availability

Surface Pro 10 is expected to be available in all the same regions as the Surface Pro 9, and is likely to follow a similar pricing structure too. According to my sources, the next Surface Pro is expected to be announced sometime in the spring, with availability expected by mid year.

Microsoft is expected to market the Surface Pro 10 as one of its first true next-gen AI PCs, and thanks to the new ARM processor, will be rocking similar battery life, performance, and security to that of Apple Silicon. I hear the Surface Pro 10 is also purpose-built for the next major Windows update, codenamed Hudson Valley.

Surface Pro 10: Specifications

(Image credit: Windows Central)

According to my sources Surface Pro 10 will be available with both Intel 14th-Gen chips and Qualcomm X Series processors, making this upcoming Surface Pro the most powerful yet, rivalling that of the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro. It will also ship with a next-generation NPU.

I suspect the Surface Pro 10 will be available in similar configurations to the Surface Pro 9, including 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options, and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Sources have said that Microsoft is internally testing a 64GB variant too, but it's unclear if this will ship publicly.

Curiously, I'm told Microsoft is also toying with two different displays for the Surface Pro 10. There's a lower-resolution 2160 x 1440 display which will ship on lower-tier SKUs, and the usual 2880 x 1920 screen which will be found on higher-end models.

It's unclear why Microsoft is considering a lower-resolution screen for the entry-level models, but it's likely related to trying to keep the entry-level price of the Surface Pro line competitive with the iPad Pro.

Surface Pro 10: Design & Features

(Image credit: Windows Central)

My sources say the design of the Surface Pro 10 is expected to remain relatively similar to the Surface Pro 9, with a 13-inch display and aluminum chassis. However, I'm told there will be some significant upgrades to the Surface Pro 10's display with the addition of an anti-reflective coating and rounded display corners.

The display is also supposed to be brighter with support for HDR content, which will be a first for the Surface Pro line. Surface Pro 10 is expected to continue shipping with a 120Hz display too.

As mentioned above, I also hear that Microsoft is toying with shipping lower-tier models of the Surface Pro 10 with a slightly lower resolution screen, likely to maintain a lower entry-level price point. To most users, they won't notice the lower resolution display unless compared side by side with the higher resolution display.

Lastly, I hear the Surface Pro 10 will ship with an NFC reader for commercial customers, and support an updated Type Cover with a dedicated Windows Copilot button on the keyboard deck.