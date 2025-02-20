Call of Duty hint appears to tease new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game

A new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game of some kind might be getting announced soon, per a hint spotted in Grind, a skatepark-themed map first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 that was recently brought to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

As spotted by CharlieIntel, this latest version of Grind features a logo quite similar to the one for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, the excellent remake of two iconic games that launched back in 2020. Contained within the logo is the date "03.04.25," hinting toward a reveal on March 4, 2025.

If that hint wasn't enough, Tony Hawk himself replied to CharlieIntel on X (Twitter) with the teasing eyeball emoji, adding further fuel to skatepark fire.

What kind of Tony Hawk game could be on the way?

Who would be working on a new game? (Image credit: Activision)

Speculation abounds wildly, but this is most likely a teaser for a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, taking the other two beloved games in the mainline franchise and bringing them to modern hardware.

It's not clear which team would be developing this remake however, as Vicarious Visions, the Boston-based studio that worked on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, was transferred under Blizzard Entertainment, and now works on the Diablo franchise as Blizzard Albany.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 was a huge success, selling over one million copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling entry in the franchise to date.

While Activision Blizzard King has been bringing some of its back catalog of games to Xbox Game Pass ever since being acquired by Microsoft, including the Spyro Reigned Trilogy and StarCraft 2, there are still a large number of games that haven't been aded, including Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Maybe we could see a dual announcement of that game headed to Xbox Game Pass alongside the existence of a new title? I'm also curious to know exactly who the developer of a new project would be.

In our review of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, my former colleague Miles Dompier wrote that "The remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a genuine triumph. Rarely does a game, especially a remake, meet my admittedly lofty expectations, but in the case of these two classic skating titles, Vicarious Visions absolutely blew me away. They managed to make two of my favorite games of all time look and feel better than they ever have."