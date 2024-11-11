Everyone's favorite purple dragon Spyro is about to finally join the Xbox family through Game Pass — here's when

A new teaser indicated the Spyro Reignited Trilogy was finally hitting Xbox Game Pass soon.

What you need to know

The Xbox Game Pass account first teased the addition of Spyro Reignited Trilogy with a not-so-cryptic video on Twitter (X) showing a chest from in the game.

The official Spyro account helpfully commented with "👀👀👀," making it fairly obvious what's being teased.

The Xbox account then confirmed that yes, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 12.

Spyro the Dragon is one of the many franchises added to the Xbox lineup when Microsoft finished acquiring Activision Blizzard King just over a year ago.

We already know what the next Activision Blizzard King title to hit Microsoft's gaming subscription service will be.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter (X) account shared a video on Monday, showing a chest from the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. If this teaser was a bit too subtle, the official Spyro the Dragon account replied with "👀👀👀," cementing just what's being teased. Shortly after, the official Xbox account followed up to confirm via Xbox Wire that yes, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is arriving on Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be playable across Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Standard, and PC Game Pass. It's also included in Xbox Cloud Gaming for any Ultimate subscribers.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remake collection of the first three Spyro games that were developed by Insomniac Games for the original PlayStation. Spyro Reignited Trilogy was developed by Toys for Bob, a team that used to be under Activision Blizzard and is currently partnered with Microsoft for its next game.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Activision Blizzard joins Xbox Game Pass slowly but steadily

The StarCraft franchise was recently added to the PC Game Pass library. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King in October 2023, the deal has taken some time to materialize in benefits for Xbox users.

Outside of Blizzard Entertainment's hack-and-slash role-playing game Diablo 4, which joined Xbox Game Pass earlier this year in April, many other games have taken some time to be integrated into the service.

Things finally sped up a bit in August, which saw the addition of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Shortly after, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 joined the service. In more recent weeks, StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection were added to PC Game Pass, while Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched day one into the service.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it's taken time for the Activision Blizzard libraries to be levied (and there are many, many, many more games still missing) things are clearly speeding up, with regular drops of a game or two for players to look forward to.

Personally, I remain very curious to see what the addition of the vast remaining Call of Duty library looks like and whether or not we'll get any batches of older games pushed together.