Former Activision studio Toys for Bob confirms Xbox publishing report — here's what you need to know

What you need to know

Toys for Bob is a studio formerly acquired by Activision that broke away to become independent following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.

Windows Central previously reported that Microsoft reached an agreement with Toys for Bob, with Xbox publishing the newly-independent studio's next game.

Toys for Bob has confirmed that its next game will be with Xbox, and that the project is "early in development," meaning it'll be some time before players learn more.

Toys for Bob previously worked on the Spyro and Crash franchises, as well as providing support to the Call of Duty pipeline.

A former Activision studio has some big plans.

Toys for Bob, a team formerly under Activision that broke away to become independent earlier in 2024, is now officially working on a new game that'll be published by Xbox, as shared via Twitter on Friday.

This lines up with a prior report from Windows Central managing editor Jez Corden, who wrote in March that Microsoft Gaming had agreed to publish a new project from Toys for Bob as an Xbox title.

"We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more," the team writes.

Under Activision Blizzard King, Toys for Bob (like essentially every other studio) previously provided support on a number of titles in the Call of Duty franchise. The team also crafted the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a remake of the first three Spyro games that were first built by Insomniac Games.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Spyro's first three adventures were rebuilt for modern gaming hardware in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Help the purple dragon collect gems, deal with Moneybags, and thwart Gnasty Gnorc!



Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy

Analysis: Looking forward to it, in a few years

This is cool to see, and I'm glad Toys for Bob can still be working on a new Xbox game even as the team has broken away from the larger Microsoft Gaming division. My immediate assumption is that this game will be a Spyro title, as it's been a long time since the iconic purple dragon had a brand-new game. Game development being what it is, it'll definitely be a minute before we learn more, and I certainly wouldn't expect to hear anything this year or even in 2025.

As an Xbox title, Toys for Bob's next game will be launching day one in Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Studios Publishing division is currently working with several teams on a number of external-developed projects, including Stoic's Towerborne and Kojima Productions' OD, which were both revealed last year.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Activision's Call of Duty war machine continues to rev up, with Treyarch-led Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launching day one in Xbox Game Pass later this year. The newest division of the Xbox first-party group recently opened a new Polish studio, Elsewhere Entertainment, which will be working on a new AAA IP.