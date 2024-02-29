Activision studio Toys for Bob is going independent, exploring future partnership with Xbox
After years of working on Call of Duty support, Toys for Bob is breaking away as an independent team.
What you need to know
- Toys for Bob, one of the studios under Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard, is going independent.
- Best known for working on games like the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the team has primarily worked in a support role on Call of Duty for the past few years.
- While the team is going independent, the company is exploring a partnership with Microsoft.
Another studio is breaking away from its parent company.
Microsoft's Activision studio Toys for Bob, best known for working on games like the Spyro Reignited Trilogy as well as providing support on the Call of Duty franchise, is breaking away as an independent studio, as shared by the studio's leadership on Thursday.
"With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio," write chief creative officer Paul Yan and studio head Avery Lodato.
"To make this news even more exciting, we’re exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft. And while we’re in the early days of developing our next new game and a ways away from making any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences."
As layoffs continue, some studios are going independent
The start of 2024 has been brutal for workers in the gaming industry, with several thousand laid off just two months in to the year, including across Microsoft, which was primarily focused on Activision Blizzard, Sony-owned PlayStation, Electronic Arts, and many more.
Amid the layoffs, a handful of companies now seem to be going independent or finding private ownership. Earlier on Thursday, a report broke indicating that Embracer Group was selling Saber Interactive to private investors in a deal worth $500 million.
Analysis: A surprising turn of events, but I'm hopeful for the future
I'm definitely surprised to see Toys for Bob breaking away on its own right now, but this is certainly a vastly preferable alternative to the studio being shut down or continuing to only work on Call of Duty titles.
In their statement, Toys for Bob closed by saying "Keep your horns on and your eyes open," potentially teasing a Spyro revival in the process. There has long been rumors that Toys for Bob might be returning to the 3D draconic platformer in the future, and it sounds as though Toys for Bob and Activision will be open to collaborating on those types of franchises, even if the IP remains owned by Microsoft.
Indeed, I'd been hoping that after Activision Blizzard was acquired by Microsoft that the team would be working on more Crash and Spyro games. Maybe that'll still happen in the future, or maybe the partnership with Microsoft will be something completely new. Regardless, I'm hopeful for this newly independent team's future.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
I get why Microsoft is laying people off, they acquired another standalone company, there’s a lot of redundant staff. They already have their own accounting, legal and HR teams for example. Honestly, with that in mind, the 1900 job cut number seemed a bit small.
I also see why they killed the Blizzard survival game, sounds like that thing was a mess due to executive decisions about what engine to use. Okay, don’t toss good money after bad, just cut your losses there, fine.
I also understand that some of the cuts were just teams that had a few too many people here and there in various roles. This would only be a position here and there, but across the number of studios Microsoft has, it can add up.
Lastly, I’ve worked for large companies before. Sometimes you just have people who need to be let go and large scale layoffs are a good time to take care of that. Harsh, but true.
What I don’t understand is why you’d take a whole team which has a good track record and just let them leave/close them (I’m assuming the option was to close the studio but then some insiders said “no, let us take it private”) after paying huge money for Activision. There are clearly projects the studio wants to work on, and work on with Microsoft, why not just have them do so in house?
The staff were proud of Halo but didn't want to spend their entire career doing Halo and asked MS to let them go. Ballmer agreed...with conditions. MS kept the IP and any employees that chose to stay. Quite a few did. The alternative was for the staff to quit one by one and re-create Bungie under a different name, leaving MS with with Halo, some employees, and the name of the studio. MS didn't think the name was worth the trouble.
Think about it: what is a game studio? Staff, IP, and studio name.
Considering the studio has been mostly a support studio with no active project and none planned, hence the layoff of half the staff, MS can let go those that want to leave. Presumably any studio-created IP, if any, stays.
As for dealing with Xbox as independents, MS hires support studios on a project by project basis and if that is what TOYS FOR BOB was to be, letting them go costs MS nothing.
At the end of the day, why force people to stay who don't want to work for ABK under MS? It's not as if there aren't plenty of experienced developers looking for work. And in today's environment there aren't many other studios willing to ask for their "freedom". Now, if it was ID, Obsidian, or Ninja Theory , things might be different. Those studios have significant inhouse tools and expertise but a smaller studio doing support on COD? No heartburn.