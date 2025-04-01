It's an open secret at this point, but Microsoft is working to improve Windows 11 on gaming handhelds with a new dedicated interface that will be easier to use with gamepad controls.

Now, we have our first signs that this work is currently ongoing internally, as references to a new "full screen experience" that can be set as the default home experience upon startup have been spotted in the latest Windows 11 preview builds.

Spotted by Xeno Panther on BlueSky, the references were found in the latest language pack for an in-development build of Windows 11. The references were found under a new "Gaming_GamingPosture_ChooseHomeApp" area.

The references included are "Boot into the Full screen experience at device startup" and "Choose your Full screen experience," which might imply that there may be multiple different game-focused interfaces to choose from. Windows Central can confirm that both strings are present.

A leaked internal Microsoft Hackathon project from 2022 already gives us a rough idea as to the kind of experience the company is likely building towards. Users will be given a choice regarding which interface they wish to boot into.

Currently, navigating Windows 11 with a controller is a cumbersome experience. This isn't helped by the fact that the interface isn't optimized for small screens, which many Windows-powered gaming handhelds have to remain portable.

Microsoft is rumored to be working with ASUS on a gaming handheld dubbed Project Kennan that will be heralded as the first Xbox ecosystem-branded Windows-powered handheld, designed to kick off a new era of gaming on Windows.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With SteamOS slowly coming to more handhelds, Microsoft is eager to position Windows as a viable alternative for handhelds and gaming PCs. Turning Xbox into an ecosystem powered by Windows is a huge step towards that goal.

Microsoft is likely to announce this new Xbox ecosystem soon. The Xbox-branded ASUS handheld is rumored to launch later this year and will likely be one of the first devices shipping with this new interface toggle.