Starting today, you can pre-order the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS edition for $549.99 through Best Buy. But before you rush to spend your hard-earned cash, here's everything we know so far — and why I’m cautiously optimistic about this new gaming handheld.

The Lenovo Legion Go S with Windows 11 came onto the scene earlier this year to a somewhat lukewarm reception, failing to impress us significantly. However, the SteamOS version could be the first to move the needle and spark my interest in any other handheld outside my beloved Steam Deck.

Legion Go S now available in all configurations

The Lenovo Legin Go S with SteamOS comes in 'Nebula' which is a deep purple shade (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam OS is considerably cheaper than the Windows 11 version, coming in at $549.99 at Best Buy.



SteamOS Lenovo Legion Go S (AMD Z2 Go, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage): $549.99 at Best Buy This SteamOS version has half the RAM of the Windows model, but its Linux-based configuration should require less processing power, making this a solid option at a much more affordable price. Additionally, it should have improved ergonomics, a larger 8-inch display, and the inclusion of the AMD Z2 Go chip, which is said to outperform the Steam Deck’s hardware. Pre-orders are open now, with units expected to ship in May 2025.

You can already purchase the Lenovo Legion Go S with Windows 11 for $729.99 at Best Buy. However this version is priced similarly to the original Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS Rog Ally X both of which are more powerful gaming handhelds.

Windows 11 Lenovo Legion Go S (AMD Z2 Go, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage): $729.99 at Best Buy This Windows based handheld from Lenovo has an 8-inch IPS LCD display, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's an ergonomic improvement on the Lenovo Legion Go but the AMD Z2 Go chip holds it back from the performance you would expect at this price.

Windows 11 Lenovo Legion Go S (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage): $829.99 at Best Buy Also available for pre-order today is the Z1 Extreme version of the Legion Go S Windows-based configuration, this more powerful chipset is also featured in the Lenovo Legion Go and ROG Ally X, so should perform better but the jury is out until we have tested it on whether it is worth the extra expenditure.

I actually care about another handheld for the first time

The Lenovo Legion Go S will be the first handheld to show us what SteamOS can do outside of Valve's own hardware (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I love my Steam Deck. Despite a constant stream of new Windows-based handhelds, none have tempted me so far.



The simplicity of SteamOS, designed solely for gaming, fits my needs perfectly. It’s intuitive, reliable, and lets me dive into games without messing with settings and losing my temper.



Yet, I’ve watched friends abandon their Steam Decks for 'better' handhelds, only for some to later regret it. Our managing editor, Richard Devine, returned to Valve’s warm embrace after a tough experience with the ASUS ROG Ally.



The ease of use and seamless gaming experience SteamOS offers is easy to take for granted until you’ve spent hours troubleshooting on a Windows-based device.



Soon, every gaming handheld could be a Steam Deck. With SteamOS now officially supported on non-Steam Deck devices, Lenovo is the first major manufacturer to step up and showcase what can be done beyond Valve’s hardware.



That said, the Steam Deck isn’t perfect. It’s bulky, uncomfortable for long periods (unless you use a nursing pillow), and struggles to run many newer or unoptimized games.



While I’d love to see a true Xbox handheld someday, I’d gladly settle for something more ergonomic with better battery life and the ability to handle a wider library of games.



The Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS seems to tick those boxes, and its price point feels reasonable considering what it offers. It looks on paper to bridge the gap between my Steam Deck and my other preferred (albeit cloud-only) handheld, the Logitech G Cloud.



I’m still waiting for reviews before I commit, but this is the first time I’m genuinely optimistic about a Steam Deck competitor from a reputable brand. We already have many Lenovo Legion Go S vs Steam Deck think pieces based on paper stats, but I'm ready for real-life comparisons.



While the Windows-based Legion Go S failed to impress in our earlier review, we noted that SteamOS could be its saving grace. With this new iteration, Lenovo may have finally delivered a handheld worth me buying.