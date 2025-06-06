MSI's Claw 8 AI+ uses Core Ultra Series 2 processors and should be updated to fix or bypass a known audio bug.

The latest Intel Arc graphics driver for desktops, laptops, and gaming handhelds, version 32.0.101.6877 (non-WHQL), was released on June 5, 2025, and is now available to download directly from Intel.com.

It's one of the smallest GPU driver updates I've seen, but it contains a critical fix for PC handhelds that use Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors, like the previously reviewed MSI Claw 8 AI+ and its sibling, the MSI Claw 7 AI+.

If you've experienced glitches with stuttering audio or any other unusual behaviour from your Claw handheld, then Intel is pushing this driver specifically to remedy the problem. Otherwise, if you're playing on a previous-generation MSI Claw 7 (A1M), then you shouldn't necessarily need to apply this update.

Patch notes

Fixed Issues:

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

Certain handheld devices may experience audio glitches and lower than expected performance while audio is playing.

The same advice goes for those running Intel Arc hardware on desktops, like the B-Series "Battlemage" B570 and B580 graphics cards; you likely wouldn't notice any difference here, so you might as well wait for the next GPU driver update.

Any laptops using Core Ultra Series 2 chips, like the Core Ultra 7 256V in Lenovo's Yoga 7i 2-in-1 that I just tested, are technically using the same graphics architecture as the handhelds targeted by the fix, so it wouldn't hurt to apply this update if you're experiencing similar audio oddities.