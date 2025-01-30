Microsoft AI CEO: Copilot users can access "OpenAI’s world-class o1 reasoning model" for free following backlash over previously degraded user experience by insiders
Microsoft makes Think Deeper free for all Copilot users.
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced that Copilot users will now have free access to Think Deeper. The feature includes access to OpenAI's o1 reasoning model's capabilities across math, science, and coding.
The executive touts the "truly magical" feature and urges Copilot users to leverage its capabilities. Suleyman listed several reasons to use the feature, including:
- Get in-depth advice on how to manage a career change, with detailed breakdowns of educational milestones and options, resources on where to look for roles, strategies for getting in the door, and industry trends you absolutely need to know.
- Plan that epic project. Brain dump everything into Think Deeper and watch it churn through it all and spit out a step by step guide to making it happen. I've tried this on a few things (fitness routine, big launch coming up) and it’s genuinely so helpful.
- Deep dive any topic. Want to learn about something? It nails it! Not a substitute for human teaching, but an extraordinary augmentation. When I get obsessed with something I turn to Think Deeper these days. Lately: the history of India, what’s happening to ocean currents.
For context, OpenAI's o1 reasoning model is buried behind ChatGPT subscription plans, including the Plus or Team subscription for $20/month. However, through OpenAI's new $200 ChatGPT Pro plan, you can access OpenAI o1, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice mode. It's also worth noting that the tier ships with o1 pro mode. Pro mode is an advanced version of OpenAI o1 that leverages more computing power to think harder for the hardest questions.
Think Deeper shipping for free for all Copilot users comes amid a controversial overhaul of the AI tool, which has been branded "a step backward" due to the degraded user experience.
The AI executive indicated that the company has major plans for Copiot in 2025 and beyond. Last year, he shared the tool's roadmap, featuring its potential evolution into a virtual companion that can become a friend and foster meaningful and lasting relationships with users.
Some users have already spotted a manifestation of the evolution in Copilot's latest update. "It tries to be my friend when I need it to be a tool," a concerned user indicated, highlighting their preference for the previous version.
