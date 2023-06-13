Windows 10 version 21H2 servicing ends today, and it will no longer receive monthly security updates

What you need to know

Windows 10 version 21H2 has officially reached its end of servicing. That means Microsoft will no longer ship monthly security updates to any systems running that particular version of Windows. The company recommends updating to an in-date version of Windows 10 or upgrading to Windows 11 to keep computers protected.

Windows 10 version 21H2, which initially launched near the end of 2021, has since been succeeded Windows 10 version 22H2. Of course, Windows 11 has also shipped since the rollout of Windows 10 version 21H2, but some PCs do not meet the minimum requirements to upgrade to Windows 11.

A supported version of Windows 10 will continue to be available until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft explained the end of servicing for Windows 10 version 21H2 in an updated entry in the Windows message center:

Reminder: End of servicing for Windows 10, version 21H2 Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations

Starting today, June 13, 2023, Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 have reached end of servicing. The June 2023 security update - released June 13, 2023 - is the last update available for these versions. Devices running these versions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

The following editions of Windows are affected by today's cutoff:

Windows 10 Home, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro Education, version 21H2

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 21H2

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. While Windows 10 version 21H2 has reached end of servicing, Microsoft just started rolling out the Windows 11 May 2023 feature update. The update is also known as Moment 3 and includes several new features, including an improved Widgets Board.