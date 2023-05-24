How to install the Windows 11 May 2023 feature update (Moment 3) today

What you need to know

The Windows 11 Moment 3 update starts shipping today as an optional update.

The update improves the Widgets Board, gives you the option to show seconds in the system tray clock, and includes several other improvements.

Windows 11's Moment 3 update will start rolling out to all supported PCs on June 13, 2023 as part of Patch Tuesday.

Windows 11 has its second feature drop of the year on the way. The update, also known as Moment 3, will start rolling out on June 13, 2023 as part of Microsoft's Patch Tuesday updates. But you don't have to wait until then to get the update on your PC. You can install the Windows 11 Moment 3 update as an optional update starting today, March 24, 2023.

The biggest change in this update is the Widgets Board, which has a new layout that splits the MSN news feed from your widgets. PCs running the latest update will have new Taskbar options, including the ability to show seconds in the system tray clock.

The update also has a new Win32 app isolation feature that can be used to run legacy programs in a sandboxed environment, which is more secure. The ability to run self-contained Win32 apps is in preview, as is Windows 365 Boot.

Here's a quick recap of the biggest changes in the update:

An updated Widgets Board layout and pinning experience

New animated Taskbar weather icons

Bing AI button in the Taskbar search bar

2FA code recognition in notifications

Multi-app kiosk mode

Show clock seconds in the system tray

Glanceable VPN status icon in the Taskbar

Various improvements to Voice Access

Support for more languages in the live captions feature

Updated touch keyboard settings

Cloud suggestions in Simplified Chinese IME

USB4 settings page

Search box will be lighter when app mode is set to light

Access keys in File Explorer

Create live kernel dumps in Task Manager

Settings search is faster

New presence sensing settings

Win32 app isolation feature (preview)

Windows 365 boot (preview)

The update starts shipping today as an optional update, but you may not see it just yet. If the option doesn't appear, check back in after waiting a while.