Monster Hunter Wilds releases Feb. 28, 2024 and we finally got to see the new flagship monster — Check it out

Today, a 30-minute Sony State of Play broadcast showed off several games coming to PlayStation (and other platforms).

During the broadcast, we got to see a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds.

As part of that, we got to see Arkveld, the new flagship monster.

We also finally learned the officially release date for Capcom's highly anticipated adventure.

During today's Sony State of Play, we got to see a brand new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds. At the end of the clip, we learned that this game will be releasing Feb. 28, 2025. As part of the trailer, we finally got a good look at the game's flagship monster, Arkveld.

Capcom's new trailer started off by showing the new group of hunters bustling around in what appears to be a temporary camp. One of the people mentions how beautiful the forest is. Then, as a powerful juxtaposition, we are shown a treacherous downpour that causes the waters to rise and nature to grow more ominous.

A hunter is shown attacking, Uth Duna, an apex predator who flourishes in water and is more likely to be seen during rainstorms. The clip demonstrates that Uth Duna can swim very quickly and jump out of water like a vicious dolphin.

From there, we are taken to calmer scenes. A hunter fishes in the water, climbs vines, and uses something that looks a whole lot like the wirebug from Monster Hunter Rise.

Strange Palico-sized creatures wearing mushroom hats are shown hanging around a fire and playing instruments. Then we're once more brought to a hunter battle where a Palico provides support for a hunter.

Finally, we're introduced to Monster Hunter Wilds' main monster, a ghostly terror known as Arkveld — The White Wraith. The trailer mentions that Arkveld is supposed to be extinct and so it's hulking reemergence is shrouded in mystery. The main story seems to involve investigating this new monster and dealing with an emotional struggle between at least two of the hunters.

According to the official Monster Hunter website, Arkveld is "A monster known among the commission as the White Wraith, described as having unique chain-like appendages extending from its wings. A species long thought to have been extinct, its ecology remains shrouded in mystery."

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam), and PS5. It releases Feb. 28, 2025. As of right now, we do not know whether or not it will be on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this game at our Monster Hunter Wilds FAQ.

Those who preorder the digital version of the game get the "Guild Knight Set" and the Talisman "Hope Charm." However, only those who preorder the game for PlayStation will the the Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Art Book since it's a PlayStation Store exclusive preorder bonus.